On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO