ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally

Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
POTUS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Washington State
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Government
City
Washington, OK
State
Oklahoma State
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Fox News

Trump pledges to campaign against Manchin in West Virginia because of spending bill deal

Former President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to campaign in West Virginia against Sen. Joe Manchin because of the Democrat's $739 billion tax hike and climate change deal. Trump said that Manchin and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are both up for reelection in 2024, would pay a heavy political price for agreeing to back the deal after previously withholding their support.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Kendra Horn
Person
Donald Trump
The Hill

Mullin clinches Oklahoma GOP Senate nod

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin is projected to win the state’s Republican Senate runoff on Tuesday, advancing to November’s general election. The Associated Press called the race at 8:35 p.m. EDT. Mullin defeated former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon in the runoff after neither candidate received 50 percent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

Former Jan. 6 committee counsel drops independent bid for Senate in Missouri

The former counsel to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection said Tuesday he was dropping his independent bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri. John Wood, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair of the committee, said in a release there is “no realistic path to victory” for him as an independent candidate.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Utah Democrats call for Sen. Gene Davis to step down

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A week and a half after a former intern publicly accused state Sen. Gene Davis of sexual misconduct, the Utah Democratic Party is suspending the longtime lawmaker from party-related activities at all levels and has called for him to step down from the Utah Legislature. The decision, announced in a statement issued late Friday night, comes after the allegation exposed a rift in the party over its handling of sexual harassment. In prior statements, the party’s stance was that it couldn’t take action unless it received an official complaint, the Salt Lake Tribune reported....
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Democrats clash over Manchin side deal, raising shutdown risk

Liberal lawmakers are pressing Democratic leaders in the House to not include a side deal undercutting environmental reviews worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a short-term measure funding the government. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) is circulating a letter asking leadership to separate the Manchin deal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Senate Gop#State Senate#Election State#Gop#The Cherokee Nation#The Oklahoma House#Republican#Democratic#The U S Senate#American Indian#Native American
thecentersquare.com

9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts

(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy