Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie County School Board election: Incumbents Hawley, Ingersoll, Mills reelected

By Thomas Weber, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

Three St. Lucie County School Board incumbents — Debbie Hawley, Donna Mills and Troy Ingersoll — were reelected to their respective seats Tuesday.

Ingersoll faced Arndrea Dampier, a 37-year educator and guidance counselor of St. Lucie Public Schools. The political newcomer outraised Ingersoll's campaign, bringing in $35,668 to his $31,685. Her campaign also outspent his by more than $11,000. She spent $30,427 of her funds, while he spent $19,106.

Dampier's campaign had significant backing from teachers unions, including $1,000 donations each from the St. Lucie Tiger PAC and the Palm Beach County Teachers Association.

School Board election : Discipline, academics are biggest issues

How safe is my child’s school? New security in place this year

TCPalm Editorial Board : Recommendations for primary elecitons

But Ingersoll is a longtime School Board member with more name recognition. He's served four, four-year terms since first being elected in 2006.

School Board races are nonpartisan, but Dampier had support from the local Democratic Party, which endorsed her and donated $250. The District 5 School Board seat includes the city of Fort Pierce, where a majority of registered voters are Democrats: 12,629 , with about half as many registered Republicans.

Despite her endorsement and significant financial support from the community, Dampier received about 41% of the vote compared to Ingersoll's about 59%.

The rest of her campaign funds were mostly donations from individuals and local businesses. She invested about $5,000 of her own money.

Ingersoll secures fifth term

Ingersoll bankrolled about half his campaign — more than any St. Lucie County School Board candidate. He invested $15,000 of his own money plus $1,000 from his business, Pinch a Penny Pools of Vero Beach.

He had support from a number of local elected officials, many of them Republicans. Donors included School Board member Jack Kelly, Fort Pierce City Commissioner Jeremiah Johnson, St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend, Port St. Lucie City Councilman Anthony Bonna, Property Appraiser Michelle Franklin and Tax Collector Christ Craft. Their donations totaled $1,600. The rest of his funds largely came from individuals and local businesses.

His platform was aligned with some conservative views, including support for parental involvement in the School Board and opposition to COVID-19 restrictions in schools.

Donna Mills, Debbie Hawley win

The local Democratic Party endorsed Mills and Hawley to "fight extremism in schools," according to its website. Graben, Capp and Ingersoll were endorsed by the local Republican Party.

Hawley, who's served three terms on the board for a total of 12 years, faced Brian Capp for the District 1 seat. Capp espoused conservative talking points that have permeated School Board discussions amid the coronavirus pandemic, including support for parental rights, banning books with sexually explicit content and rooting out critical race theory, a college-level academic theory that examines race in society.

These ideas have shaped statewide legislation, such as the "Stop WOKE Act," which bans certain race-based discussions in classrooms and workplaces.

Capp, who invested $1,700 of his own money in his campaign, raised less than a quarter as much as Hawley — $4,405 to her $20,609. He spent all of his funds, while Hawley spent $9,170.

Capp's funds mostly came from individuals. Hawley's funds mostly came from individuals and local businesses, but she also had support from some political action committees. The St. Lucie Tiger PAC donated $1,000. She received some small donations from elected officials, including Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson and School Board member Jack Kelly.

District 1 comprises Tradition and much of rural St. Lucie County, both of which are majority Republican. Still, Hawley beat Capp with over 54% of the vote.

Hawley's priorities include discipline and student performance, which she said needs improving because of COVID-19.

Donnita Graben, Mills' opponent in the District 3 race, led a less aggressively conservative campaign in comparison to Capp, but she still platformed on similar views, such as focusing on parental involvement in the School Board process.

Graben's campaign was mostly self-funded — about $3,000 of her $5,121 was her own money. She had some local support, such as $250 from St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend.

Mills, a former educator who's served three terms on the board since 2010, secured her seat for another four-year term with over 58% of the vote. She raised about five times as much as Graben — $26,898, which included $5,000 of her own money. The bulk came from individuals, but she had some support from some political action committees, including $500 from the St. Lucie Tiger PAC.

The winners will be sworn in Nov. 22 for a four-year term that pays $41,726 annually.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: St. Lucie County School Board election: Incumbents Hawley, Ingersoll, Mills reelected

