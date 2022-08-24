Read full article on original website
KEYC
South Central College celebrates first Uniquely Abled Academy class
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A South Central College program for students with autism graduates its first class. The Uniquely Abled Academy is the first program offered in Minnesota. Eleven young adults with autism are now entry-level computer numerical control operators. This program is also offered in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania,...
KEYC
LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing patient from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-26-22 - clipped version. Updated: 3 hours ago. Cloudy skies will move in with spotty showers and thunderstorms...
KEYC
Mankato senior community celebrates ‘Old Main Village State Fair’
Martin County is the leader in Minnesota for pork production and fifth in the nation. This is the second year MRCI will raise awareness and money in the Mankato Marathon. ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament returns for third year. Updated: 7 hours ago. In total, the events in 2020 and...
KEYC
Minnesota State Mankato students react to student loan forgiveness plan
KEYC
MRCI pep rally introduces runners for Mankato Marathon
Martin County is the leader in Minnesota for pork production and fifth in the nation. Mankato senior community celebrates ‘Old Main Village State Fair’. Residents at Old Main Village took in the sights, sounds, and smells of the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday. ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament returns for...
KEYC
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility announces last open swim day of the season
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swim facility in North Mankato has announced its last open swim day of the season. The final day of the season at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The facility is owned by the City of North Mankato. Staff members...
KEYC
Going Hog Wild getting even wilder; more statues coming to Martin County
Mankato senior community celebrates ‘Old Main Village State Fair’. Residents at Old Main Village took in the sights, sounds, and smells of the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday. MRCI pep rally introduces runners for Mankato Marathon. Updated: 8 hours ago. This is the second year MRCI will raise awareness and...
KEYC
Residents to vote on Granada-Huntley-East Chain referendum in November
KEYC
New local program ‘Kato Living’ launching September 5th
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local entertainment, food, fashion, fun and more are on the agenda for your afternoon’s starting September 5th. KEYC News Now is starting a new program, Kato Living, airing weekdays from 4 to 4:30 and will be hosted by Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger. “We are...
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
KEYC
Mankato Area Public Schools highlights back-to-school road safety
More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced. Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary’s looks to take it one step further. As Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season’s stellar 8-2 record.
KEYC
City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out
The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important. Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family. Updated:...
KEYC
Record number of first-year students register for Minnesota State’s aviation program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aviation students packed into a hanger at the Mankato Regional Airport for orientation Wednesday evening. “Still to this day it doesn’t get old, no matter how much I am up there. I am up there sometimes three times a day doing lessons, and it still has not gotten old, and I love that,” junior aviation student Braeden Lindsay said.
KEYC
Apple harvest season right around the corner
KEYC
300,000 open positions in schools nationwide; Minnesota teachers union shares pandemic-related issues
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The start of the school year for Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is two weeks away, but there are still nearly 300 positions waiting to be filled. It’s an issue happening in Rochester and all over the country with around 300,000 openings for teachers and support staff nationwide.
KEYC
North Mankato accepting input from community for Lookout Drive study
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is still accepting input from community members for its Lookout Drive corridor study. Focusing on the entirety of Lookout Drive from Lee Blvd. to north of Highway 14, this study aims to evaluate alternatives to improve all modes of transportation, specifically, making it safer for pedestrians.
KEYC
New Ulm Figure Skating Club offers free adaptive classes
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Figure Skating club is looking for people interested in being part of its first adaptive skating classes. Students 18 and under will receive one-on-one help, work with unique trainers, seated options for those who can’t or have trouble walking, as well as a physical therapist.
Did You Know The Dirt in Mankato Creeks is Blue?
I was recently directed to the Facebook group “Minnesota Naturalists” because there was a very interesting post on there, and boy I did not realize the rabbit hole it would lead me down, but the history is so interesting. Within the group, there was a post made by...
KEYC
Fate of proposed Fairmont campground yet to be decided
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The fate of a proposed campground in Fairmont is not yet decided after the city council denied a rezoning request. That’s forcing the Carson Walters Group to go back to the drawing board. They asked the council on Monday to rezone the western portion of...
KEYC
ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament returns for third year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third annual ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament kicks off Friday. Community members are invited to drop off food, household supplies and monetary donations at All Seasons Arena Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s tournament consists of six teams playing Friday and Saturday....
