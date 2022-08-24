ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

KEYC

South Central College celebrates first Uniquely Abled Academy class

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A South Central College program for students with autism graduates its first class. The Uniquely Abled Academy is the first program offered in Minnesota. Eleven young adults with autism are now entry-level computer numerical control operators. This program is also offered in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania,...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition

LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State Mankato students react to student loan forgiveness plan

Minnesota State Mankato students react to student loan forgiveness plan
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MRCI pep rally introduces runners for Mankato Marathon

Martin County is the leader in Minnesota for pork production and fifth in the nation. Mankato senior community celebrates ‘Old Main Village State Fair’. Residents at Old Main Village took in the sights, sounds, and smells of the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday. ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament returns for...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Residents to vote on Granada-Huntley-East Chain referendum in November

Residents to vote on Granada-Huntley-East Chain referendum in November
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New local program ‘Kato Living’ launching September 5th

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local entertainment, food, fashion, fun and more are on the agenda for your afternoon’s starting September 5th. KEYC News Now is starting a new program, Kato Living, airing weekdays from 4 to 4:30 and will be hosted by Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger. “We are...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Mankato Area Public Schools highlights back-to-school road safety

Mankato Area Public Schools highlights back-to-school road safety
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out

City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Record number of first-year students register for Minnesota State’s aviation program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aviation students packed into a hanger at the Mankato Regional Airport for orientation Wednesday evening. “Still to this day it doesn’t get old, no matter how much I am up there. I am up there sometimes three times a day doing lessons, and it still has not gotten old, and I love that,” junior aviation student Braeden Lindsay said.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Apple harvest season right around the corner

Apple harvest season right around the corner
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato accepting input from community for Lookout Drive study

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is still accepting input from community members for its Lookout Drive corridor study. Focusing on the entirety of Lookout Drive from Lee Blvd. to north of Highway 14, this study aims to evaluate alternatives to improve all modes of transportation, specifically, making it safer for pedestrians.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New Ulm Figure Skating Club offers free adaptive classes

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Figure Skating club is looking for people interested in being part of its first adaptive skating classes. Students 18 and under will receive one-on-one help, work with unique trainers, seated options for those who can’t or have trouble walking, as well as a physical therapist.
NEW ULM, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Did You Know The Dirt in Mankato Creeks is Blue?

I was recently directed to the Facebook group “Minnesota Naturalists” because there was a very interesting post on there, and boy I did not realize the rabbit hole it would lead me down, but the history is so interesting. Within the group, there was a post made by...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fate of proposed Fairmont campground yet to be decided

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The fate of a proposed campground in Fairmont is not yet decided after the city council denied a rezoning request. That’s forcing the Carson Walters Group to go back to the drawing board. They asked the council on Monday to rezone the western portion of...
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament returns for third year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third annual ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament kicks off Friday. Community members are invited to drop off food, household supplies and monetary donations at All Seasons Arena Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s tournament consists of six teams playing Friday and Saturday....
MANKATO, MN

