Montgomery County Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a neighbor’s report of a fire at the back of a property in the 800 block of N. Fostoria off Hwy 105 E. Upon their arrival, they discovered a house on fire at the end of a long driveway. The fire had been burning for some time before it was discovered and the house was a total loss.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO