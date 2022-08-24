ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Woodlands Online& LLC

Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of Two Suspects In Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 23500 block of Kuykendahl Road. The occupants were identified as Craig Yorek and Michele Heinrich. During the course of the traffic stop, he was found to have an...
SPRING, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Investigation Continues into Fatal Fire

Montgomery County Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a neighbor’s report of a fire at the back of a property in the 800 block of N. Fostoria off Hwy 105 E. Upon their arrival, they discovered a house on fire at the end of a long driveway. The fire had been burning for some time before it was discovered and the house was a total loss.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday

A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in northwest Harris County

Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force we’re attempting to apprehend a male wanted for several violent offenses, including murder. The male retrieved a pistol. Members of the task force opened fire striking the male. The male has been pronounced deceased at the scene. No reported injuries to law enforcement. The incident occurred at the 12200 blk of Veterans Memorial. HCSO CSI & Homicide Investigators are enroute.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HPD investigating child shot in the hand in northwest Houston

An investigation is underway in northwest Houston after police said a child was accidentally shot in the hand. On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial after reports of a shooting. At the scene, police said their initial report was that...
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton PD: Retaliation may have been motive for shooting

Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the 400 block of Larson St. that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton PD, a man in his 20s was shot by suspects in...
DAYTON, TX
fox26houston.com

17-year-old shot during robbery spree in Greenspoint

HOUSTON - A 17-year-old was shot in Greenspoint during a robbery spree overnight and the shooter is still on the run. Police say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Benmar Dr. HPD investigators say a man robbed two victims within minutes...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Murder suspect killed by Harris County deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A murder suspect was shot by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force Tuesday morning after an attempt to flee from custody. Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force members at around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23 attempted to arrest Jose Velasquez,25, at the Texan Inn in the12221 block on Veterans Memorial Drive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Car Burglars in Spring

SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, the suspects drove into the motel parking lot in a silver or gray 4-door car with aftermarket chrome wheels, as seen below, before leaving with stolen items.
SPRING, TX
kwhi.com

COLUMBUS POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING

Columbus police are searching for suspects in the fatal shooting late Tuesday night of a Houston man. The Columbus Police Department responded around 11:15 p.m. to the area of Rampart and Bonham Streets to a report of gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man unresponsive near the roadway in the 1000 block of Bonham Street.
COLUMBUS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
HOUSTON, TX

