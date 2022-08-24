ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Florida elections: Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin reelected to first full term

By Olivia McKelvey, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE — Veteran City Council member Shannon Martin's decade-plus of experience in local government helped her coast to victory Tuesday, winning the four-way mayoral race with 63% of vote.

This will be Martin's first full term as mayor, an office which pays $86,517 annually. She was elected the city's top official in a special election in September after former Mayor Greg Oravec stepped down.

On Tuesday Martin, the former vice mayor, beat three challengers, according to final, unofficial results from the Supervisor of Elections Office. Their results:

  • Chauncy Howell:  12%
  • Robert Johnson: 12%
  • Michael Moses: 13%

Martin could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

The former paralegal will serve the city's 217,000 residents and oversee its $731 million budget.

She serves on the St. Lucie Transportation Organization, the St. Lucie County Fire District Board, the Florida League of Mayors board and is vice chair of the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.

She said her top priorities are lowering the city's debt and property-tax rate; completing road improvements prioritized from the county half-percent sales tax; and encouraging responsible development in Southern Grove.

Port St. Lucie recently approved a temporary tax break to FedEx for its $44 million, 245,000-sqaure-foot sorting center at Legacy Park in Tradition. Another development project she supports is an adventure park with BMX tracks.

She said she looks forward to developing City Center — a 21-acre area near U.S. 1 and Walton Road — by using a master plan that's vetted by the public and economists to determine what types of development should go there.

Martin received more than $91,000 in campaign contributions, at least 11 times more than Howell ($7,065), Johnson ($1,405) and Moses ($7,830), records show.

Martin's donors included Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo; state Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart; state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City; and the Port St. Lucie Police Officers Association.

Olivia McKelvey is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach her at olivia.mckelvey@tcpalm.com, 772-521-4380 and on Twitter @olivia_mckelvey.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida elections: Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin reelected to first full term

