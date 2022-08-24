New students welcomed into Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Read full article on original website
casscountyonline.com
Ivy Tech Kokomo alumnus putting IT education to work at Guardian Angel Hospice
KOKOMO, Ind. – Before he’d even completed his associate degree at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, Antonio Viera had moved into the full-time role of manager of Information Technology at Guardian Angel Hospice. With offices in Kokomo, Lafayette, Logansport and Carmel that serve about 30 central Indiana counties,...
casscountyonline.com
Summer 2022 students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list honors at Indiana University Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — Thirty-four full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2022 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
casscountyonline.com
Indiana University Kokomo agreement with Pondicherry University provides international opportunities
KOKOMO, Ind. —Indiana University Kokomo expanded its international opportunities for students and faculty, with a new agreement signed with a university in India. Chancellor Mark Canada and Dean Chittibabu Govindarajulu of the School of Business, signed a memorandum of understanding with leaders of Pondicherry University, establishing a dual degree Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, along with short-term study abroad and faculty exchange programs.
wfyi.org
Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring
Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
casscountyonline.com
Ivy Tech Kokomo sets Tuesday@theTech with Information Technology focus on August 30, 2022
KOKOMO, Ind. – Information Technology fields will be in focus at the next Tuesday@theTech open house at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Aug. 30 and IT Professor Robyn Schmidt says that means an opportunity to look at the quality of jobs available in the IT industry, not just the money to be earned.
casscountyonline.com
Ivy Tech’s Mike and Kelly Karickhoff honored as ‘Distinguished Citizens’
KOKOMO, Ind. – Mike and Kelly Karickhoff, longtime leaders in Kokomo and Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, were honored recently with the Distinguished Citizens Award presented by the Sagamore Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Mike also received the National Eagle Scout Association’s Outstanding Eagle Scout Award while Kelly was honored with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash Award given by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
95.3 MNC
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Community Foundation issues $20,000 emergency grant to Emmaus Food Pantry
Last Updated on August 25, 2022 by Cass County Community Foundation. On Wednesday, August 24, Cass County Community Foundation President & CEO Deanna Crispen announced that the Foundation would provide $20,000 in an emergency grant to the local Emmaus Food pantry to aid the local organization in their continuing work providing food to those most in need.
casscountyonline.com
Caregiver & Regional Caregiver
Great people deserve a great place to work and Senior Helpers is hiring Caregivers in Cass & Surrounding Counties!. Senior Helpers is proud to be the first and only national in-home care provider to receive certification as a Great Place to Work. Our caregivers and staff are treated with respect in an inclusive environment, enjoy employee pride and camaraderie, and recognize that the work they do makes a real difference for our clients.
State agency sues student housing company, alleging discrimination
The Indiana Civil Rights Commission's executive director has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the Alight West Lafayette apartment complex over discrimination due to a newborn child. A student couple signed a one-year lease for a four-bedroom apartment July 1 with Alight West Lafayette, according to the lawsuit....
WIBC.com
Fishers High School Poster: Spartz Urges More Public Support For Law Enforcement
FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster...
ballstatedailynews.com
Construction worker falls in accident near Teachers College
Ball State University Police (UPD) responded to a construction worker falling from the side of Teachers College on Tuesday afternoon. The worker became entangled in a rope that was transporting equipment from the ground to the roof, said Greg Fallon, chief digital marketing and communications officer for Ball State. Students who saw the accident said the man fell from around the second story of the building.
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
casscountyonline.com
4C Health expanding Mobile Crisis Teams to Howard, Tipton and White Counties
Four County (soon to be 4C Health) was recently selected of as 1 of 4 organizations to pilot Mobile Crisis in the State of Indiana. Recently, the national 9-8-8 crisis call number went live. Mobile crisis is viewed as an essential extension of those crisis call centers and as a critical resource for law enforcement and local emergency rooms for mental health and substance use crisis response.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic
Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
Fox 59
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
985theriver.com
Remembering the Kokomo tornado 6 years later
KOKOMO, Ind. — Multiple supercell thunderstorms produced a total of seven tornadoes across central Indiana on August 24, 2016. Significant damage occurred in Kokomo, where 20 people were injured, but there were no fatalities from this event. August 24, 2016 Kokomo tornado. The Kokomo tornado touched down around 3:20...
Proposal: Charity groups must register before handing out food, items to public in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Some advocates for the city of Indianapolis are pushing back against a new proposal that would require charitable groups to register with the city before passing out goods to the public, including food and clothing. The city debated Proposal 256 during Wednesday night’s Public Safety and Criminal...
INDOT: SR 28 project deadline a month behind schedule
INDOT says the project is going to add right and left turn lanes as well as reconstructing the city's storm water system. The project is now set to be completed in November.
