Kokomo, IN

casscountyonline.com

Ivy Tech Kokomo alumnus putting IT education to work at Guardian Angel Hospice

KOKOMO, Ind. – Before he’d even completed his associate degree at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, Antonio Viera had moved into the full-time role of manager of Information Technology at Guardian Angel Hospice. With offices in Kokomo, Lafayette, Logansport and Carmel that serve about 30 central Indiana counties,...
KOKOMO, IN
casscountyonline.com

Summer 2022 students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list honors at Indiana University Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Thirty-four full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2022 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
KOKOMO, IN
casscountyonline.com

Indiana University Kokomo agreement with Pondicherry University provides international opportunities

KOKOMO, Ind. —Indiana University Kokomo expanded its international opportunities for students and faculty, with a new agreement signed with a university in India. Chancellor Mark Canada and Dean Chittibabu Govindarajulu of the School of Business, signed a memorandum of understanding with leaders of Pondicherry University, establishing a dual degree Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, along with short-term study abroad and faculty exchange programs.
KOKOMO, IN
casscountyonline.com

4C Health expanding Mobile Crisis Teams to Howard, Tipton and White Counties

Four County (soon to be 4C Health) was recently selected of as 1 of 4 organizations to pilot Mobile Crisis in the State of Indiana. Recently, the national 9-8-8 crisis call number went live. Mobile crisis is viewed as an essential extension of those crisis call centers and as a critical resource for law enforcement and local emergency rooms for mental health and substance use crisis response.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede

Take part in community events & support local businesses. The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

New Fishers business focuses on stretching

A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s own Shirley & Keith Ayer to celebrate 65th anniversary

Shirley and Keith Ayer of Noblesville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31, 2022. They were married in Mineral Point, Wis. on Aug. 31, 1957. They moved to Noblesville in 1964 and opened Ayer’s Real Estate in 1976, retiring from the business in 2003. After retirement, they enjoyed wintering in Florida for several years. Now they enjoy time spent with friends playing cards, volunteer work and family.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom

Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
FISHERS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
woofboomnews.com

Madison County Festival Shut Down

Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Gregory B. Bush

Gregory B. Bush, 63, of Rockfield, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in his residence. Born November 28, 1958, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he is the son of Gary Edward and Donna (Robison) Bush. On July 24, 1990, in Logansport, Greg married Sandra Kay Leydet who preceded in death on March 25, 2010.
ROCKFIELD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic

Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
casscountyonline.com

RN or LPN

We are looking for a RN or LPN to work primarily at our office located in Logansport. Flexible schedule, competitive pay and benefits! Come join our team and make a difference in our community.
LOGANSPORT, IN
readthereporter.com

Beyond the buses at Hamilton Heights

Featured speakers at Saturday’s Cicero Kiwanis Club meeting enthusiastically and optimistically greeted their audience, despite it being 7:30 a.m. on a non-workday and barely into the 2022-23 academic year. After all, scheduling Hamilton Heights’ buses, drivers, aides (if needed), and routes amid a nationwide bus driver shortage could have...
CICERO, IN

