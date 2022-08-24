Read full article on original website
Ivy Tech Kokomo alumnus putting IT education to work at Guardian Angel Hospice
KOKOMO, Ind. – Before he’d even completed his associate degree at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, Antonio Viera had moved into the full-time role of manager of Information Technology at Guardian Angel Hospice. With offices in Kokomo, Lafayette, Logansport and Carmel that serve about 30 central Indiana counties,...
Summer 2022 students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list honors at Indiana University Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — Thirty-four full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2022 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
Indiana University Kokomo agreement with Pondicherry University provides international opportunities
KOKOMO, Ind. —Indiana University Kokomo expanded its international opportunities for students and faculty, with a new agreement signed with a university in India. Chancellor Mark Canada and Dean Chittibabu Govindarajulu of the School of Business, signed a memorandum of understanding with leaders of Pondicherry University, establishing a dual degree Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, along with short-term study abroad and faculty exchange programs.
Cass County Community Foundation issues $20,000 emergency grant to Emmaus Food Pantry
Last Updated on August 25, 2022 by Cass County Community Foundation. On Wednesday, August 24, Cass County Community Foundation President & CEO Deanna Crispen announced that the Foundation would provide $20,000 in an emergency grant to the local Emmaus Food pantry to aid the local organization in their continuing work providing food to those most in need.
Ivy Tech Kokomo sets Tuesday@theTech with Information Technology focus on August 30, 2022
KOKOMO, Ind. – Information Technology fields will be in focus at the next Tuesday@theTech open house at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Aug. 30 and IT Professor Robyn Schmidt says that means an opportunity to look at the quality of jobs available in the IT industry, not just the money to be earned.
4C Health expanding Mobile Crisis Teams to Howard, Tipton and White Counties
Four County (soon to be 4C Health) was recently selected of as 1 of 4 organizations to pilot Mobile Crisis in the State of Indiana. Recently, the national 9-8-8 crisis call number went live. Mobile crisis is viewed as an essential extension of those crisis call centers and as a critical resource for law enforcement and local emergency rooms for mental health and substance use crisis response.
200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede
Take part in community events & support local businesses. The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that...
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
Noblesville’s own Shirley & Keith Ayer to celebrate 65th anniversary
Shirley and Keith Ayer of Noblesville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31, 2022. They were married in Mineral Point, Wis. on Aug. 31, 1957. They moved to Noblesville in 1964 and opened Ayer’s Real Estate in 1976, retiring from the business in 2003. After retirement, they enjoyed wintering in Florida for several years. Now they enjoy time spent with friends playing cards, volunteer work and family.
INDOT: SR 28 project deadline a month behind schedule
INDOT says the project is going to add right and left turn lanes as well as reconstructing the city's storm water system. The project is now set to be completed in November.
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
Small towns in Wabash County attracting visitors and businesses along a scenic river trail
This from inputfortwayne.com: WABASH COUNTY, IN- Crumbling bricks being restored. Dark, empty windows coming to life. A restaurant where there was once a neglected building. Historic edifices returned to their former glory. Exciting things are happening in Lagro, a rural community about 10 minutes Northeast of Wabash. It all began...
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
Gregory B. Bush
Gregory B. Bush, 63, of Rockfield, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in his residence. Born November 28, 1958, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he is the son of Gary Edward and Donna (Robison) Bush. On July 24, 1990, in Logansport, Greg married Sandra Kay Leydet who preceded in death on March 25, 2010.
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for August 24-28, 2022
THUR – 25th. Bonus Pints – Juice Falls & SummerBruise – 7:30p. Science Project – Scarecrowe – Grand Opening – 3p NEARBY (30 minutes or less) Fri – Stan’s Bar and Grille – Karaoke – 9:30p. DELPHI. Sat – Baconfest...
Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic
Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
RN or LPN
We are looking for a RN or LPN to work primarily at our office located in Logansport. Flexible schedule, competitive pay and benefits! Come join our team and make a difference in our community.
Beyond the buses at Hamilton Heights
Featured speakers at Saturday’s Cicero Kiwanis Club meeting enthusiastically and optimistically greeted their audience, despite it being 7:30 a.m. on a non-workday and barely into the 2022-23 academic year. After all, scheduling Hamilton Heights’ buses, drivers, aides (if needed), and routes amid a nationwide bus driver shortage could have...
