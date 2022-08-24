Read full article on original website
Related
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
This dog name is the most popular in the US, report finds. Which others made the list?
Pet owners are big fans of one dog name — helping it rise up the rankings to become the most popular in North America, a new report finds. Luna now tops the list of names given to dogs in the United States and Canada, according to results shared Monday, Aug. 22.
What are the most popular dog names?
What are the most popular dog names in 2022? Pet insurance company Trupanion has answered this very question to mark this year’s National Dog Day, which is being celebrated annually on August 26th. The most popular dog names in 2022. Surveying its database of more than 740,000 insured pets,...
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
RELATED PEOPLE
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
dailyphew.com
This Human Made His Dogs A Tiny Backpack So They Could Carry Their Recently Born Puppies Around
Meet a Vietnamese man named Tran and his two cute dogs – Tony and Tiny. Two months ago, these miniature poodles, who are real lovebirds, welcomed a litter of puppies. All of them got adopted by Tran’s relatives, except for one – a furry doggie named Teddy.
dailypaws.com
Watch This Toddler Trainer and Her Big Dog Master the Art of Balancing
Dog trainers come in all different shapes and sizes—and this one might be the teeniest. TikTok user azariaa posted this adorable Aug. 2 video of her daughter, Katana, and their family dog, Ollie. In the video—which has already amassed over 1.2 million views—kiddo Katana gives the sweet mutt the...
petcreeks.com
Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)
Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
dailyphew.com
The Sad Goodbye Between Cat And Puppy Best Friends After Puppy Finds Forever Home
This cat and puppy became best friends and their story warmed the hearts of thousands of people. The cat named Ms. Cheerio took care of Elvis the puppy since he was a tiny pup, so their bond grew really strong. Sadly, it was time to say goodbye once Elvis found his forever home.
pethelpful.com
Video of Chihuahua Meeting New Foster Kittens Is Peak Adorableness
We can't all be as sweet as Peaches! This tiny Chihuahua, like most others, has a personality ten times her size, but where other dogs are spicy, she's as sweet as can be. Just take a scroll through her videos!. Peaches' owner, who runs @chihuahuapeaches on TikTok, loves showing off...
dailyphew.com
Tiny Cat Has Been Best Friends With His Horse Since He Was A Kitten
Sappy the cat and Dakota, the chestnut horse, are adorable if not somewhat unlikely animal friends. 15-year-old Dakota could easily hurt the tiny cute kitten, but he prefers cuddling with him instead. These best friends are always together!. “I got the cat as a kitten last May,” Denice Kinney, their...
akc.org
Working Dogs: The Blue-Collar Dog Breeds
The Working Group contains the blue-collar, lunch-bucket bruisers of dogdom, those breeds that guard flocks and families, pull carts, haul freight, perform rescues, fight wars, and do other dirty work in the service of humankind. The size and strength of these big guys make it imperative that they be bred responsibly, not only for their physical traits but for sound, stable temperament.
dailyphew.com
This Domesticated Baby Red Fox Is The Sleepiest Pet Ever
Meet Rylai, a domesticated red fox with her own Instagram who is quickly becoming a rising star on the internet. On her Instagram and Facebook, you can follow what Rylai eats, her success in obedience training, and her little everyday challenges. The name “Rylai” comes from the game DOTA2.
dailyphew.com
This Great Pyrenees Pup And A Wild Moose Meet On A Highway And Share A Sweet Moment Through A Fence
Winston, a cute Great Pyrenees puppy, is five months old and resides in Loveland, Colorado, with his family (USA). His adoptive mother, Lauren Sturges, spotted a group of vehicles lining up on the road next to her house on an usual day. She had the impression that some of the local wild elk were crossing the roadway, and she was compelled to investigate.
This Dog Is Being Raised by Sheep To Be Their Guardian
We’re familiar with herding dogs, but have you heard of livestock guardian dogs? This adorable video posted on Twitter shows a young puppy roaming with a flock of sheep, bonding with them as he prepares to become their livestock guardian. Herding Dogs vs. Livestock Guardians According to the American Kennel Club, livestock guardian dogs are […] The post This Dog Is Being Raised by Sheep To Be Their Guardian appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0