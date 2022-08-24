ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

This PC-only Chinese RPG looks like Assassin's Creed, except you can put your sword down and get a normal job

By Tyler Wilde
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

Where Winds Meet was announced at Gamescom, and it's apparently a lot more than a sword fighting game.

Based on the Gamescom announcement trailer, Where Winds Meet looks like an Assassin's Creed-sized undertaking, so it's a little surprising that I've never heard of its developer, Everstone Studio. I have heard of its publisher, though: The studio is backed by NetEase, the second largest game publisher in China, so it's at least safe to assume that it's the big-budget open world action RPG it appears to be.

It looks cool, too, and I almost didn't notice it during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The trailer starts with a poem by the last Southern Tang ruler, Li Yu, and I am fond of Chinese poetry (check out Meng Chiao sometime), but it's all a bit sleepy and cinematic-ey, so I tuned out. At around 1:22, though, the trailer switches to gameplay, and we see the protagonist strolling through a city. The footage looks a bit jaggy and artifacted, but ignoring that, it's a subtly impressive scene, with around three dozen locals going about their business in a small area.

And then there's horseback riding, mountain climbing, frigid wind walking-against, wuxia-style floating, and the most essential videogame activity, blowing up barrels. The combat looks like the dash in, combo, roll-out-of-the-way stuff you'd expect from this sort of open world adventure. The publisher says it's grounded in martial arts.

"The player can counter enemy blows, use Tai Chi to reflect their attacks, or use acrobatics to slip through their guard and strike them from all angles," says NetEase. "The player also has access to a number of martial arts skills and ranged weapons, allowing them to break free from one fighting style and use a mixture of abilities to defeat their enemies, creating their own approach to combat."

There's apparently quite a bit more to Where Winds Meet than combat, though. Li Yu was a better poet than ruler, and was captured by the Song dynasty that would go on to conquer the other kingdoms of China's Ten Kingdoms period, so the trailer's opening lyrics are relevant to the game's setting in the "final days" of that era. That detail perhaps reflects Everstone Studio's desire to build something genuinely representative of Chinese history, the wuxia combat and fantasy beasts aside.

According to the press release, you can wander away from the main storyline and become a merchant or doctor, and according to IGN (opens in new tab), there's an online element, so you can do jobs for other players, as well as NPCs. A studio representative also told the website that a player could become an "orator who uses the power of words to convince NPCs to follow their advice," as well as a bodyguard or ferryman. There's also a construction system with "over 600 authentic components that allow the player to build structures in the world and make it their own," the press release says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0gDj_0hSjKOMR00
(Image credit: Everstone Games)

It's not clear how engaging these side jobs will be—little breaks from the main quest, fixations for novelty roleplayers, or something players will genuinely want to spend a lot of time doing—but it sure sounds like a lot of game to pull off regardless. The building system was a surprise to me.

There's another little surprise here: Where Winds Meet is a PC-only game. It really is a trip to the past, eh? There's no release date set, but a beta test is planned for this year. As for the mystery studio, NetEase tells me that Everstone is primarily based in Hangzhou.

Catch up with our full list of Gamescom announcements from Opening Night Live and check our Gamescom schedule to find out when to watch everything else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqVCi_0hSjKOMR00

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley alongside Apple and Microsoft, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on the early personal computers his parents brought home. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, Bushido Blade (yeah, he had Bleem!), and all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now. In 2006, Tyler wrote his first professional review of a videogame: Super Dragon Ball Z for the PS2. He thought it was OK. In 2011, he joined PC Gamer, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. After work, he practices boxing and adds to his 1,200 hours in Rocket League.

Comments / 4

Avgust Proshkin
23h ago

And while everyone is distracted, ComChi slips in the back door and grabs any and of your and those you connect to info.

Reply(2)
2
Related
Polygon

New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny

Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores

I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

There may never be another Crysis moment for PC gaming

You must forgive PC gamers for banging on about Crysis all the time—it feels like an age since a game came along like it that was so impossible to run on existing PC hardware that graphics cards actually had to be redesigned to cater for it. But we have had a few close run-ins with impossibly demanding games these past few years, and that's got me wondering which will be the next game to grind our PCs to a halt with their obnoxiously demanding system requirements?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sword#Video Game#Chinese#Gamescom#Everstone Studio#Netease
Collider

'Dune: Awakening' Open World Survival Game Coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

"Fear is the mind-killer." The quote from Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel Dune is spoken loud and clear in the new trailer for Funcom's upcoming open-world survival MMO video game, Dune: Awakening. It has been known for a few years now that Funcom would be working on a game set in the Dune universe, with this trailer being the game's formal announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
Country
China
NewsBreak
RPG
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
MOVIES
techeblog.com

Sony Introduces DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, Complete with Customizable Controls

Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers were revealed last year, and Sony follows them up with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. Not just a cosmetic overhaul, the DualSense Edge boasts multiple hardware and software-based customization options that let users make it a completely personalized controller experience.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fans are still making sequels to FromSoftware's '90s RPG series

King's Field's 22-year-old construction set is still in use today. Finding the Eye of Horus and placing it on an altar in Trismegistus is an unforgettable event. The entire world fades away before returning as a warped version of itself, cloaked in ominous purple hues. It feels like the kind of trick Trismegistus just shouldn't be able to pull off, considering how it was made: as an original adventure built with the 22-year-old Sword of Moonlight: King's Field Making Tool, a dungeon crawler construction set released on PC by FromSoftware long before Dark Souls or Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Leaked 'GTA 6' Screenshot Mystery Will Be Solved Soon, Says Insider

Rockstar are still keeping extremely tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto VI, but that hasn’t stopped details about the game from leaking. It’s believed that GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo as the lead characters. Further rumours suggest the title is aiming for photorealism and will feature brand new city single-player DLC. There’s one GTA VI mystery that’s yet to be resolved though.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller

It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

FF14 made its most tragic death scene worse without telling anyone

One of the most tragic death scenes in Final Fantasy 14 is now a little more heart-wrenching thanks to a stealth change in patch 6.2 Buried Memories (opens in new tab). For the spoiler averse: The change adds in an additional line of dialogue to explain why neither our hero or their allies can save the injured character. Square Enix didn't include it in the lengthy patch notes, but the dungeon where the cutscene plays got updated to support NPC parties for solo runs, which could explain why the change was made.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Fired HBO execs accuse Warner Bros. Discovery of wiping out diversity by including 13 non-white staffers among its 70 layoffs - and claim network is 'pandering to Middle America' with non-political content

Fired HBO executives are lashing out at new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, saying that the new ownership is wiping out diversity at the network by cutting the jobs of non-white staffers. As expected following the $43 billion merger between Discovery and Warner Bros, CEO David Zaslav has been aggressively...
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy