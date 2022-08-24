ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tallahassee, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Florida Government
Washington Examiner

‘I don’t want your vote’: Charlie Crist tells DeSantis supporters

Florida's Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist had a blunt message to Gov. Ron DeSantis's supporters: "I don't want your vote." "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart — keep it. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats, good independents, good Republicans — unify with this ticket," he declared during a press gaggle Wednesday.
Nikki Fried
Rick Scott
Marco Rubio
Ron Desantis
Charlie Crist
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
FLORIDA STATE

