Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' election police force announces arrests of 20 for voter fraud
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that 20 people who voted in the 2020 election will be arrested and charged Thursday for breaking the state's election laws on felon voting rights. The move was described as the "opening salvo" for the Office of Election Crimes and Security, created by DeSantis...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Primary Elections Update: DeSantis, Rubio Have These November Opponents
Primary election season continued Tuesday with heavily-watched races in Florida and New York.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
Washington Examiner
‘I don’t want your vote’: Charlie Crist tells DeSantis supporters
Florida's Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist had a blunt message to Gov. Ron DeSantis's supporters: "I don't want your vote." "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart — keep it. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats, good independents, good Republicans — unify with this ticket," he declared during a press gaggle Wednesday.
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.
Did Florida’s lieutenant governor say ‘illegal’ Cuban migrants will be sent to Delaware?
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez — a Cuban-American Republican from Miami — raised eyebrows among some Cuban Americans over the weekend after appearing to suggest on a conservative AM radio show that Cubans who were in Florida “illegally” would be bused to Delaware.
Crist cruises to primary victory in Florida, but Democrats are 'fatalistic' about defeating DeSantis
Rep. Charlie Crist cruised to a primary victory over state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Florida on Tuesday night, NBC News projects, answering the one big question Democrats have fretted about for months: Who will be the underdog to face popular Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis?. Crist had 59.2% of the...
Florida U.S. Senate results: Val Demings-Marco Rubio matchup is on
More than a million Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall. Demings, 65, the former Orlando Police chief who’s served three terms in Congress, dominated...
Lauren Book wins Senate District 35 race against Barbara Sharief
Lauren Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, defeated former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief in a bitterly fought race Tuesday night that was marked by intra-party tensions and personal attacks. Book won by about 21 percentage points, with about 98% of the vote counted as of 8 pm.
Race is set: Demings vs. Rubio for one of the most competitive seats in the Senate
Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) won the Democratic nomination for Senate in Florida on Tuesday, setting up a November battle between the Democratic lawmaker and incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), a contest expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.
Tampa Bay’s 5 congressional seats were up Tuesday. Here’s what happened
Tuesday was a promising night for Ana Paulina Luna and Laurel Lee, who prevailed in crowded GOP fields in newly drawn Tampa Bay congressional districts that favor Republicans. And the congressional incumbents in Hillsborough, Pasco and Manatee also easily beat back challenges from within their parties. The most watched race...
Who Is Charlie Crist? Democrat Hoping to Oust Ron DeSantis in November
The Florida congressman has won a tightly contested primary for his party's nomination. Now the real fight begins.
MSNBC
Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
Charlie Crist And Ron DeSantis' Policies Are Night And Day & This Election Will Be Chaotic
On August 23 the Florida primary results were released, naming Charlie Crist as the Democratic candidate for Florida Governor. The current seat is held by Republican Ron DeSantis, who's up for re-election. Crist announced the news of his position in the race at 12 a.m. this morning on Twitter. DeSantis...
