ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
nativenewsonline.net

50 Acres of Ancestral Homeland Repatriated to the Wiyot Tribe

Last month, the Wiyot Tribe of Northern California reclaimed nearly 50 acres of their ancestral homelands from a private owner. The tribe bought back the land using a $1.2 million grant from the state Ocean Protection Council, secured with a partnership from California State Polytechnic University and two conservation groups, Humboldt Baykeeper and Friends of the Dunes.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy