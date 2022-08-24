Read full article on original website
50 Acres of Ancestral Homeland Repatriated to the Wiyot Tribe
Last month, the Wiyot Tribe of Northern California reclaimed nearly 50 acres of their ancestral homelands from a private owner. The tribe bought back the land using a $1.2 million grant from the state Ocean Protection Council, secured with a partnership from California State Polytechnic University and two conservation groups, Humboldt Baykeeper and Friends of the Dunes.
