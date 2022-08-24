ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

The Spun

Look: Vanessa Bryant Had Special Guest In Court Wednesday

For the last couple of weeks, Vanessa Bryant has been in court in Los Angeles for the federal trial over photographs taken of her husband and daughter's deadly helicopter crash. Bryant has testified in the proceedings. She and Chris Chester--whose wife and daughter were also killed in the crash--are suing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Closing Arguments Begin In Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit

Closing arguments are beginning in the Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit against LA County. On the late basketball star’s 44th birthday, attorneys for Bryant’s widow, Vanessa and co-plaintiff, Chris Chester urged the jury to award unspecified millions for emotional distress and a violation of rights for unauthorized sharing close-up images of their loved ones gruesome remains.
Los Angeles County, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur

DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
DOWNEY, CA
beverlypress.com

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in shooting

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Aug. 15 that his office has filed charges against the rap artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November in Hollywood. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

In his short life, Sebastian Valencia inspired many

Sebastian Valencia, son of Rick and Sandra Valencia, was a young entrepreneur who impacted and inspired so many. I had the opportunity to interview Sebastian on Aug. 7 about what inspired him, the start of Brick LA, and his aspirations. Sebastian mentioned to me that he had never done a...
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Resident armed with weapon confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim

As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a weapon. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a weapon, which appeared to be some sort of long metal blade, as they rallied out front...
ANAHEIM, CA
SFGate

California man gets life for killing 2, including father

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

8 Best Cuban Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA

It doesn’t take a long-time local to know that Los Angeles cares a lot about food. Although it’s not exactly Miami when it comes to Cuban cuisine, LA is quickly becoming one of the major Cuban dining hubs—and for a good reason. With flavor that stands out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Speeding caused accident involving reality star

CALABASAS, Calif. – Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported Sunday in the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Deputies arrived...
CALABASAS, CA

