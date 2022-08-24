Read full article on original website
KEYC
Mankato senior community celebrates ‘Old Main Village State Fair’
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents at Old Main Village took in the sights, sounds, and smells of the ‘Old Main Village State Fair’ Wednesday. Bringing the state fair closer to home, the senior facility boasted dunk tanks, games, fair food, live music, and fair food galore. After a...
KEYC
New local program ‘Kato Living’ launching September 5th
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local entertainment, food, fashion, fun and more are on the agenda for your afternoon’s starting September 5th. KEYC News Now is starting a new program, Kato Living, airing weekdays from 4 to 4:30 and will be hosted by Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger. “We are...
KEYC
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility announces last open swim day of the season
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swim facility in North Mankato has announced its last open swim day of the season. The final day of the season at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The facility is owned by the City of North Mankato. Staff members...
KEYC
South Central College celebrates first Uniquely Abled Academy class
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A South Central College program for students with autism graduates its first class. The Uniquely Abled Academy is the first program offered in Minnesota. Eleven young adults with autism are now entry-level computer numerical control operators. This program is also offered in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania,...
KEYC
Apple harvest season right around the corner
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Welsh Heritage Farm has its doors open year-round unlike other apple orchards around southern Minnesota. Right now, they’re gearing up for their busiest time of the year. Temperatures are getting cooler, which means that it is almost apple harvest season. Welsh Heritage Farm says they...
Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction
If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
KEYC
Going Hog Wild getting even wilder; more statues coming to Martin County
KEYC
LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
KEYC
New Ulm Figure Skating Club offers free adaptive classes
KEYC
City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out
KEYC
ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament returns for third year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third annual ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament kicks off Friday. Community members are invited to drop off food, household supplies and monetary donations at All Seasons Arena Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s tournament consists of six teams playing Friday and Saturday....
KEYC
North Mankato accepting input from community for Lookout Drive study
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is still accepting input from community members for its Lookout Drive corridor study. Focusing on the entirety of Lookout Drive from Lee Blvd. to north of Highway 14, this study aims to evaluate alternatives to improve all modes of transportation, specifically, making it safer for pedestrians.
KEYC
Residents to vote on Granada-Huntley-East Chain referendum in November
KEYC
Mayo Clinic offers tips to stay healthy this school year
KEYC
Fate of proposed Fairmont campground yet to be decided
KEYC
Future of oral care technology comes to North Mankato dentist
