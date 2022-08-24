MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aviation students packed into a hanger at the Mankato Regional Airport for orientation Wednesday evening. “Still to this day it doesn’t get old, no matter how much I am up there. I am up there sometimes three times a day doing lessons, and it still has not gotten old, and I love that,” junior aviation student Braeden Lindsay said.

