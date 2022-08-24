ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

KEYC

Minnesota State Mankato students react to student loan forgiveness plan

Minnesota State Mankato students react to student loan forgiveness plan
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition

LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

South Central College celebrates first Uniquely Abled Academy class

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A South Central College program for students with autism graduates its first class. The Uniquely Abled Academy is the first program offered in Minnesota. Eleven young adults with autism are now entry-level computer numerical control operators. This program is also offered in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania,...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Area Public Schools highlights back-to-school road safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Across the country, kids will be heading back to school in a matter of days. The new school year brings excited students, as well as traffic congestion. “You’re going to get stuck behind a school bus at some point, so give yourself a little bit extra...
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Did You Know The Dirt in Mankato Creeks is Blue?

I was recently directed to the Facebook group “Minnesota Naturalists” because there was a very interesting post on there, and boy I did not realize the rabbit hole it would lead me down, but the history is so interesting. Within the group, there was a post made by...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Residents to vote on Granada-Huntley-East Chain referendum in November

Residents to vote on Granada-Huntley-East Chain referendum in November
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mayo Clinic offers tips to stay healthy this school year

Mayo Clinic offers tips to stay healthy this school year
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal

Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

New local program ‘Kato Living’ launching September 5th

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local entertainment, food, fashion, fun and more are on the agenda for your afternoon’s starting September 5th. KEYC News Now is starting a new program, Kato Living, airing weekdays from 4 to 4:30 and will be hosted by Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger. “We are...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato accepting input from community for Lookout Drive study

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is still accepting input from community members for its Lookout Drive corridor study. Focusing on the entirety of Lookout Drive from Lee Blvd. to north of Highway 14, this study aims to evaluate alternatives to improve all modes of transportation, specifically, making it safer for pedestrians.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Future of oral care technology comes to North Mankato dentist

Future of oral care technology comes to North Mankato dentist
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Record number of first-year students register for Minnesota State’s aviation program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aviation students packed into a hanger at the Mankato Regional Airport for orientation Wednesday evening. “Still to this day it doesn’t get old, no matter how much I am up there. I am up there sometimes three times a day doing lessons, and it still has not gotten old, and I love that,” junior aviation student Braeden Lindsay said.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Feeding Our Communities Partners gears up for another school year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A group that helps students facing food security issues is gearing up for another school year. Feeding our Communities Partners has opened enrollment for its 2022-23 BackPack and Power Pack Programs. The BackPack Food Program is open to students in grades K-5. For middle school students...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Waseca family farm provides pork for State Fair Grandstand

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The clock is ticking down to the Minnesota State Fair, and community members are making final preparations. Fischer Family Farm in Waseca supplies pork to restaurants and businesses and has been the State Fair Grandstand’s source of pork for 14 years. Farm owner Tim Fischer...
WASECA, MN

