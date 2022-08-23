California, Mexico celebrate groundbreaking of the new border crossing in Otay Mesa

From left, General Consul Carlos González Gutiérrez; California Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin; SANDAG President and Mayor of Encinitas Catherine Blakespear; Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis; Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila; San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria; Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero; San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas; Caltrans Director Tony Tavares; and U.S. Consul General Tom Reott at the groundbreaking ceremony for Otay Mesa East. (Courtesy Government of Baja California)

It is expected to be up and running in 2024; could shorten border-crossing times

San Diego Union-Tribune en Español

OTAY MESA —

U.S. and Mexican authorities celebrated on Monday the groundbreaking of the second border crossing at Otay Mesa, which is expected to begin operations in 2024.

“We break ground today, but what will truly be groundbreaking is the immense amount of benefits that will come from this project: for mobility, for economic development, for the environment, and for the people,” said California Transportation Agency Secretary Toks Omishakin, during a ceremony on the U.S. side of the construction site.

Unlike other ports of entry, such as San Ysidro, this new gateway — 20 years in development — will require a toll that officials say will guarantee an average wait time of 20 minutes.

The Otay Mesa East border crossing, also known as Otay II, will initially have 10 lanes — five for passenger vehicles and five more for commercial trucks — with an interchangeable option depending on demand.

California recently completed construction of a freeway connector that will link the border region with the new border crossing.

Officials envision improved transit in area that will include a new port of entry

With the operation of this third border crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, peak wait times at the existing ports of entry should decrease by about 50 percent on opening day, officials said.

California Lt. Gov., Eleni Kounalakis said this is “one of the most important infrastructure projects for California.”

It is estimated that the increasing wait times cost the U.S. and Mexico a combined $3.4 billion in annual economic output and more than 88,000 thousand jobs each year.

Kounalakis quoted SANDAG estimates that project that without Otay Mesa East, regional wait times for trucks will be more than six hours long by 2040. With Otay Mesa East, the wait times for trucks could be reduced to 40 minutes by 2040.

Catherine Blakespear, president of SANDAG’s board of directors and Encinitas mayor, emphasized that this project will improve the quality of life on both sides of the border. “Right now there are multiple hour delays for people to cross the border,” she said. "(This new crossing) will allow people, merchandise and businesses to cross the border in an efficient way.”

SANDAG and Caltrans officials agreed that this would be the last border crossing between San Diego and Tijuana due to the lack of space.

“We have mountains to the East and the Tijuana River Estuary to the West,” noted Caltrans Deputy District Director, Mario Orso. “It would be very complicated on environmental impacts.”

Tolls will be collected after leaving the inspection area on the U.S. side. The proceeds will be divided between Mexico and the United States.

Although an official rate is not yet available, Orso estimated that it could be between $5 and $20 for passenger vehicles, and between $15 and $40 for trucks. The cost will vary according to the time of day and demand.

The area where the new border crossing will be built. (Alexandra Mendoza/U-T)

The project is progressing on the Mexican side too

During a visit Friday to Tijuana, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted the joint work with the U.S. government to carry out infrastructure projects that benefit cross-border communities.

Pablo Gálvez, director for Border Affairs in North America with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE in Spanish), said Monday that the presidential directive is to finish construction of the new port of entry by December 2023 and have it operating in 2024.

He added that they hope to soon have a date for the groundbreaking on the Mexican side.

Gálvez estimated an initial investment by the federal government of about $224 million (about 4.5 billion in pesos).

Sergio Franco Moreno, director of Border Projects with Mexico’s Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT in Spanish), said the necessary parcels of land on the Mexican side have already been secured to begin construction.

Work is currently under way to relocate high tension electrical towers in the area.

The construction, which will begin in September, will be carried out by the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena in Spanish).

