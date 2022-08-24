Related
Caregiver & Regional Caregiver
Great people deserve a great place to work and Senior Helpers is hiring Caregivers in Cass & Surrounding Counties!. Senior Helpers is proud to be the first and only national in-home care provider to receive certification as a Great Place to Work. Our caregivers and staff are treated with respect in an inclusive environment, enjoy employee pride and camaraderie, and recognize that the work they do makes a real difference for our clients.
Ivy Tech Kokomo alumnus putting IT education to work at Guardian Angel Hospice
KOKOMO, Ind. – Before he’d even completed his associate degree at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, Antonio Viera had moved into the full-time role of manager of Information Technology at Guardian Angel Hospice. With offices in Kokomo, Lafayette, Logansport and Carmel that serve about 30 central Indiana counties,...
Cass County Community Foundation issues $20,000 emergency grant to Emmaus Food Pantry
Last Updated on August 25, 2022 by Cass County Community Foundation. On Wednesday, August 24, Cass County Community Foundation President & CEO Deanna Crispen announced that the Foundation would provide $20,000 in an emergency grant to the local Emmaus Food pantry to aid the local organization in their continuing work providing food to those most in need.
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for August 24-28, 2022
THUR – 25th. Bonus Pints – Juice Falls & SummerBruise – 7:30p. Science Project – Scarecrowe – Grand Opening – 3p NEARBY (30 minutes or less) Fri – Stan’s Bar and Grille – Karaoke – 9:30p. DELPHI. Sat – Baconfest...
Ivy Tech Kokomo sets Tuesday@theTech with Information Technology focus on August 30, 2022
KOKOMO, Ind. – Information Technology fields will be in focus at the next Tuesday@theTech open house at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Aug. 30 and IT Professor Robyn Schmidt says that means an opportunity to look at the quality of jobs available in the IT industry, not just the money to be earned.
Summer 2022 students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list honors at Indiana University Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — Thirty-four full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2022 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
Ivy Tech’s Mike and Kelly Karickhoff honored as ‘Distinguished Citizens’
KOKOMO, Ind. – Mike and Kelly Karickhoff, longtime leaders in Kokomo and Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, were honored recently with the Distinguished Citizens Award presented by the Sagamore Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Mike also received the National Eagle Scout Association’s Outstanding Eagle Scout Award while Kelly was honored with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash Award given by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Merit Deputy
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for the position of merit deputy. The application process is open through 4 p.m. on September 8, 2022. An application for the position can be found online at http://www.co.cass.in.us/resources/employment or at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office located at 100 Court Park in Logansport, IN.
Indiana University Kokomo agreement with Pondicherry University provides international opportunities
KOKOMO, Ind. —Indiana University Kokomo expanded its international opportunities for students and faculty, with a new agreement signed with a university in India. Chancellor Mark Canada and Dean Chittibabu Govindarajulu of the School of Business, signed a memorandum of understanding with leaders of Pondicherry University, establishing a dual degree Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, along with short-term study abroad and faculty exchange programs.
Gregory B. Bush
Gregory B. Bush, 63, of Rockfield, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in his residence. Born November 28, 1958, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he is the son of Gary Edward and Donna (Robison) Bush. On July 24, 1990, in Logansport, Greg married Sandra Kay Leydet who preceded in death on March 25, 2010.
4C Health expanding Mobile Crisis Teams to Howard, Tipton and White Counties
Four County (soon to be 4C Health) was recently selected of as 1 of 4 organizations to pilot Mobile Crisis in the State of Indiana. Recently, the national 9-8-8 crisis call number went live. Mobile crisis is viewed as an essential extension of those crisis call centers and as a critical resource for law enforcement and local emergency rooms for mental health and substance use crisis response.
