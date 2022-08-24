Read full article on original website
casscountyonline.com
Ivy Tech Kokomo alumnus putting IT education to work at Guardian Angel Hospice
KOKOMO, Ind. – Before he’d even completed his associate degree at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, Antonio Viera had moved into the full-time role of manager of Information Technology at Guardian Angel Hospice. With offices in Kokomo, Lafayette, Logansport and Carmel that serve about 30 central Indiana counties,...
casscountyonline.com
Summer 2022 students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list honors at Indiana University Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — Thirty-four full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2022 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
casscountyonline.com
Indiana University Kokomo agreement with Pondicherry University provides international opportunities
KOKOMO, Ind. —Indiana University Kokomo expanded its international opportunities for students and faculty, with a new agreement signed with a university in India. Chancellor Mark Canada and Dean Chittibabu Govindarajulu of the School of Business, signed a memorandum of understanding with leaders of Pondicherry University, establishing a dual degree Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, along with short-term study abroad and faculty exchange programs.
INDOT: SR 28 project deadline a month behind schedule
INDOT says the project is going to add right and left turn lanes as well as reconstructing the city's storm water system. The project is now set to be completed in November.
readthereporter.com
Nine local students welcomed into nursing profession
The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) recently welcomed 68 students into the nursing profession at its traditional induction ceremony in Havens Auditorium. The incoming class includes 51 students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, as well as 17 in the accelerated...
95.3 MNC
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
casscountyonline.com
4C Health expanding Mobile Crisis Teams to Howard, Tipton and White Counties
Four County (soon to be 4C Health) was recently selected of as 1 of 4 organizations to pilot Mobile Crisis in the State of Indiana. Recently, the national 9-8-8 crisis call number went live. Mobile crisis is viewed as an essential extension of those crisis call centers and as a critical resource for law enforcement and local emergency rooms for mental health and substance use crisis response.
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Community Foundation issues $20,000 emergency grant to Emmaus Food Pantry
Last Updated on August 25, 2022 by Cass County Community Foundation. On Wednesday, August 24, Cass County Community Foundation President & CEO Deanna Crispen announced that the Foundation would provide $20,000 in an emergency grant to the local Emmaus Food pantry to aid the local organization in their continuing work providing food to those most in need.
‘Freedom is not free’: Mother of late Logansport Marine speaks out year later
Friday marks one year since a Logansport native was killed in Afghanistan. Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez was one of thirteen military members killed in an airport bombing in Kabul.
Fox 59
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
casscountyonline.com
Ivy Tech Kokomo sets Tuesday@theTech with Information Technology focus on August 30, 2022
KOKOMO, Ind. – Information Technology fields will be in focus at the next Tuesday@theTech open house at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Aug. 30 and IT Professor Robyn Schmidt says that means an opportunity to look at the quality of jobs available in the IT industry, not just the money to be earned.
casscountyonline.com
RN or LPN
We are looking for a RN or LPN to work primarily at our office located in Logansport. Flexible schedule, competitive pay and benefits! Come join our team and make a difference in our community.
casscountyonline.com
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for August 24-28, 2022
THUR – 25th. Bonus Pints – Juice Falls & SummerBruise – 7:30p. Science Project – Scarecrowe – Grand Opening – 3p NEARBY (30 minutes or less) Fri – Stan’s Bar and Grille – Karaoke – 9:30p. DELPHI. Sat – Baconfest...
Journal Review
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
Current Publishing
Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville
Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
casscountyonline.com
Caregiver & Regional Caregiver
Great people deserve a great place to work and Senior Helpers is hiring Caregivers in Cass & Surrounding Counties!. Senior Helpers is proud to be the first and only national in-home care provider to receive certification as a Great Place to Work. Our caregivers and staff are treated with respect in an inclusive environment, enjoy employee pride and camaraderie, and recognize that the work they do makes a real difference for our clients.
Your News Local
Small towns in Wabash County attracting visitors and businesses along a scenic river trail
This from inputfortwayne.com: WABASH COUNTY, IN- Crumbling bricks being restored. Dark, empty windows coming to life. A restaurant where there was once a neglected building. Historic edifices returned to their former glory. Exciting things are happening in Lagro, a rural community about 10 minutes Northeast of Wabash. It all began...
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
WIBC.com
Back on the Right Path – Inside the Boone County Justice Center
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Jail can be a tough place filled with some tough people, but some people are just on the wrong path and need some help. An expansion of the Boone County Justice Center aims to do just that. “We’re focusing our entire project on rehabilitation,” says...
casscountyonline.com
Gregory B. Bush
Gregory B. Bush, 63, of Rockfield, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in his residence. Born November 28, 1958, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he is the son of Gary Edward and Donna (Robison) Bush. On July 24, 1990, in Logansport, Greg married Sandra Kay Leydet who preceded in death on March 25, 2010.
