Park City, MT

KULR8

Roundup works to represent community through football

Roundup High School had a tough season last year after another major transition in their coaching staff. But this year, after a year of experience under their new head coach, Tom Cliff, they're excited to get back on the field and give their community something to be proud of.
ROUNDUP, MT
KULR8

Rocky football opens season Saturday against Southern Oregon

BILLINGS- Battlin’ Bears football kicks off their 2022 season traveling to Ashland, Oregon to take on the Southern Oregon Raiders Saturday, August 27th at 12:30 p.m (MST). Preseason Accolades: The Battlin’ Bears look to build on the success of a 2021 season in which Rocky clinched a share of the Frontier Conference Championship. Rocky was picked to finish second in the Frontier Conference in the 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, and 19th in the NAIA preseason top-25 poll. Rocky returns a handful of 2021 All-Conference and All-American performers, including All-Conference Second Team members Nathan Dick, Andrew Simon, Wes Moeai, Nolan McCafferty, and Ty Reynolds. Nathan Dick was also a Honorable Mention All-American. “I am excited for this veteran group to step on the field and I believe they are going to play well.” 2021 Frontier Conference Coach of the Year Chris Stutzriem said. “We have great leaders and this is a player led team with a bunch of good dudes.”
ASHLAND, OR
goumary.com

Marauders set to open regular season at Rimrock Classic on Thursday in Billings

The University of Mary soccer team opens their 2022 season with a pair of non-conference games at the "7th annual Rimrock Classic in Memory of Trevor Wildberger" in Billings, MT. The Marauders kick off the regular season against Black Hills State University at 2 pm CST/1 pm MT on Thursday, August 25, at Amend Park. UMary wraps up the weekend against Rimrock Classic host MSU Billings on Saturday, August 27. Game time is 4 pm CST/3 pm MT at Herb Klindt Field on the Rocky Mountain College campus.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings

The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
97.1 KISS FM

A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting

A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
BILLINGS, MT
agupdate.com

Gabel continues to irrigate; son shows first lamb at fair

HUNTLEY, Mont. – There is just something special about seeing things through the eyes of a child. It brings back memories and elicits emotions. During the second week of August, Greg Gabel got to participate in the Montana Fair for the first time as a parent. He sat on the outside of the ring and watched as his young son, Trent, showed a lamb for the first time. Greg admits, it brought back memories.
HUNTLEY, MT
montanarightnow.com

House, fence catch on fire in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A house and a fence caught on fire in the 600 block of North 24th Street in Billings early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. Chief battalion with the Billings Fire Department Kevin Bentz told Montana Right Now fire crews arrived to the scene, saw a fence on fire, but the exterior of the house was barely heavily on fire.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

New retail stores going up on Billings’ West End

Impressive new retail stores are the future of Billings’ West End where the former Big Bear was located. You’ll be able to shop at the new Home Goods Store; it’s a brand-new look for the shopping area. The buildings are a combination of brick and façade with a very modern appeal. Langlas Construction is the builder of the new shopping complex. There will also be a new Petco and Vetco next to the new Home Goods store.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Chance for Heavy Rain, Storms in Billings Every Day This Week

You better get used to afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the next several days, with the current forecast predicting a stretch of wet and stormy days for Billings. Thunderstorms rolled into the Magic City earlier this evening (Monday) which brought heavy rain to some areas prompting a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Yellowstone county until 10:30 pm.
BILLINGS, MT

