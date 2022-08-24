Read full article on original website
Next wave of Golden Bears ready for their time on the gridiron
Billings West begins their season with another battle against two-time defending Class AA state champion Missoula Sentinel on Friday night at Daylis Stadium. The game will broadcast live on SWX at 7 PM.
Butte tops Billings Senior 36-28 in rain, lightning to kick off Class AA football season
BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte High and Billings Senior opened the Class AA football season with a game that was just as electric as the sky. Despite a 30-minute lightning delay and on-and-off pouring rain, the Bulldogs and Broncs poured on the touchdowns, as the home team came out victorious 36-28.
Roundup works to represent community through football
Roundup High School had a tough season last year after another major transition in their coaching staff. But this year, after a year of experience under their new head coach, Tom Cliff, they're excited to get back on the field and give their community something to be proud of.
Rocky football opens season Saturday against Southern Oregon
BILLINGS- Battlin’ Bears football kicks off their 2022 season traveling to Ashland, Oregon to take on the Southern Oregon Raiders Saturday, August 27th at 12:30 p.m (MST). Preseason Accolades: The Battlin’ Bears look to build on the success of a 2021 season in which Rocky clinched a share of the Frontier Conference Championship. Rocky was picked to finish second in the Frontier Conference in the 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, and 19th in the NAIA preseason top-25 poll. Rocky returns a handful of 2021 All-Conference and All-American performers, including All-Conference Second Team members Nathan Dick, Andrew Simon, Wes Moeai, Nolan McCafferty, and Ty Reynolds. Nathan Dick was also a Honorable Mention All-American. “I am excited for this veteran group to step on the field and I believe they are going to play well.” 2021 Frontier Conference Coach of the Year Chris Stutzriem said. “We have great leaders and this is a player led team with a bunch of good dudes.”
Marauders set to open regular season at Rimrock Classic on Thursday in Billings
The University of Mary soccer team opens their 2022 season with a pair of non-conference games at the "7th annual Rimrock Classic in Memory of Trevor Wildberger" in Billings, MT. The Marauders kick off the regular season against Black Hills State University at 2 pm CST/1 pm MT on Thursday, August 25, at Amend Park. UMary wraps up the weekend against Rimrock Classic host MSU Billings on Saturday, August 27. Game time is 4 pm CST/3 pm MT at Herb Klindt Field on the Rocky Mountain College campus.
Hot rod nights: Laurel father and son rev things up with their one-of-a-kind hot rod
When Jake Klein was 14 years old he drew a detailed picture of the hot rod he and his dad Leonard planned to build out of a 1927 Graham Brothers truck. Six years later, Nasty Graham is road ready and the Klein family has been traveling the country to show it off.
School districts forced to get creative to combat Montana teacher shortage
It’s a growing crisis: a nationwide teacher shortage, and Montana is not immune. Last week, there were still over 1,000 classroom jobs open across the state. It’s forcing districts to get creative.
'It's really grown faster than we ever thought it would:' Billings Christian School celebrates first day on new high school campus
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Christian School welcomed high school students back to school on a new campus at 1515 Shiloh Road. The campus used to be the home of Yellowstone Christian College. "We needed some classrooms," Head of School for Billings Christian School Diann Floth said. "Our elementary grades were...
Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit looking to reinstate passenger train service to Montana
BILLINGS - The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is holding its first Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss restoring transformational rail services across the region. The summit started early Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday to discuss possible efforts to re-establish and expand passenger rail services through the...
Group supporting Montana passenger rail holds Billings meeting
It’s been 42 years since passenger rail service ran through southern Montana and a group meeting here in Billings this week is fighting for its return.
Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings
The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
Banks of Yellowstone River Location for Montana Harvest Fest
A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting
A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
Gabel continues to irrigate; son shows first lamb at fair
HUNTLEY, Mont. – There is just something special about seeing things through the eyes of a child. It brings back memories and elicits emotions. During the second week of August, Greg Gabel got to participate in the Montana Fair for the first time as a parent. He sat on the outside of the ring and watched as his young son, Trent, showed a lamb for the first time. Greg admits, it brought back memories.
New school bus arms designed to keep Montana kids safer
Montana is now the first state in the country to require that school buses have not only stop signs but stop arms attached.
House, fence catch on fire in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A house and a fence caught on fire in the 600 block of North 24th Street in Billings early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. Chief battalion with the Billings Fire Department Kevin Bentz told Montana Right Now fire crews arrived to the scene, saw a fence on fire, but the exterior of the house was barely heavily on fire.
New retail stores going up on Billings’ West End
Impressive new retail stores are the future of Billings’ West End where the former Big Bear was located. You’ll be able to shop at the new Home Goods Store; it’s a brand-new look for the shopping area. The buildings are a combination of brick and façade with a very modern appeal. Langlas Construction is the builder of the new shopping complex. There will also be a new Petco and Vetco next to the new Home Goods store.
Chance for Heavy Rain, Storms in Billings Every Day This Week
You better get used to afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the next several days, with the current forecast predicting a stretch of wet and stormy days for Billings. Thunderstorms rolled into the Magic City earlier this evening (Monday) which brought heavy rain to some areas prompting a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Yellowstone county until 10:30 pm.
There’s a Rhodesian Ridgeback Looking for Home in Billings
Our featured Wet Nose this week is named Roswell. He's a 2-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Roswell is a sweet boy who is neutered, microchipped, and ready to find his person. If your family would like to meet him at the...
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
