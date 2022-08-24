ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Kari Lake says Florida governor has BDE — 'Big DeSantis Energy'

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee in the Arizona gubernatorial race, appeared at a rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday, where she praised DeSantis for his "BDE." "[DeSantis] is gutsy. The guy has bigger..." Lake said, trailing off. "Wait, let me think about how I want to word this. My staff always says, 'Whatever you do, do not say "balls,"' so I'm not gonna say it. That guy has a backbone made of steel."
Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
