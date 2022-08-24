Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
1 person critically injured in northwest Las Vegas valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was critically injured in a crash at a northwest valley intersection late Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported at about 11:35 a.m. at Cimarron and Elkhorn roads, just north of the Centennial Bowl interchange, LVMPD said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Henderson Police cracking down on traffic violations near Green Valley High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police are aggressively targeting drivers as they look to improve safety at an intersection near Green Valley High School. The increase in patrols comes after a juvenile was hit by a car on Tuesday near Warm Springs Road nad Arroyo Grande Parkway. "Just this...
news3lv.com
2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
news3lv.com
Unruly passenger arrested at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman was arrested over at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday after refusing to leave a jet bridge. According to the arrest report, Daryn Diaz was denied to fly on Southwest because she was too intoxicated. She was already on the plane when a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Boulder City Police Department unveils new electric vehicles
Boulder City (KSNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is making some new, eco-friendly improvements. The department recently unveiled its new Tesla vehicles that will help the department reduce fossil fuel consumption. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tensions rise during town hall meeting on changes to Clark County trash...
news3lv.com
Competency evaluation ordered for man arrested in Las Vegas police pursuit, shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for the man arrested following a police pursuit and shots fired through the streets of Las Vegas earlier this month. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Justin Venegas, 40, appeared remotely for an initial court hearing Wednesday...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police arrest man accused of robbing several businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses. On August 17, officers responded to a robbery at a business located in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. In this incident, the suspect fled the scene prior to...
news3lv.com
Police: Suspect killed man with a handheld shotgun before fleeing to Pahrump
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police are sharing new details about the Las Vegas man arrested on murder charges in Pahrump. Raymond Glasper allegedly shot a man in the chest with a handheld shotgun during an argument. It happened at an apartment complex near Maryland Parkway and Vegas Valley Drive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for missing elderly man last seen on Mt. Charleston
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Rock Stanley was last seen at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, near the 2700 block of Kyle Canyon Road in Mt. Charleston. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Suspect still at large after barricade situation near Commerce, Craig in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is still at large after a barricade situation developed in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police. The incident began with a domestic violence call around 8 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Commerce Street, near Craig Road, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
news3lv.com
Juvenile riding bicycle hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON (KSNV) — The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 400 North Arroyo Grande Boulevard due to a juvenile being struck by a car while riding a bicycle. It was reported on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. The juvenile bicyclist sustained minor injuries, was...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas exploring possibility of open container law in Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Arts District could soon be joining the ranks of the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street Experience with the ability to bring open alcohol out onto the street, but with some differences. Las Vegas city officials met with several business owners in the Arts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Driver dies, child injured after crashing into pole near Charleston, Pecos
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Detectives are investigating a deadly crash that happened on the east side of town early Wednesday morning. It was reported around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road. Police say a 2001 Cadillac Deville was traveling south on Pecos and veered...
news3lv.com
Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some strange lights were spotted over Henderson. Dont worry, it wasn't a UFO, it was a drone light show. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights wrap up road trip as start of the season approaches. This light show was from a new company called...
news3lv.com
Southbound I-15 back open at Primm after flooding, crashes in California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Traffic on southbound I-15 is moving once again through Primm after flooding and crashes were reported across the state line in California. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol said the freeway was closed at Primm due to flooding. The northbound side was also briefly closed but...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man arrested for alleged terrorist threats against Jewish Community
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats against the Jewish community. Police say Andrew Gorrelick tweeted that he was going to kill all Jewish people. He also allegedly threatened to assassinate several government officials, including the Director of National Intelligence,...
news3lv.com
RTC receives funding to improve rider safety, sustainability options across facilities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is set to receive millions in funding to improve safety and sustainability initiatives. According to RTC, they will receive around $9 million in federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to advance their safe and sustainable mobility options across Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man pleads guilty to possession of a machine gun, 'ghost guns'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local man pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a machine gun on Monday. Court documents say 29-year-old Alfonzo Lee Womack fired four firearms, including two privately made guns. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas pastor arrested for...
news3lv.com
Two-alarm fire reported near Nellis, Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at 3060 Nellis Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue early Tuesday morning. A first alarm response was dispatched to the area. Upon arrival, the first arriving unit found a strip mall with heavy fire coming from the middle...
news3lv.com
Fire crews extinguish vacant building fire near Spring Mountain, Procyon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas fire crews responded to a vacant building that was engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning. It was reported around 8:15 a.m. at a building near Spring Mountain Road and Procyon Street. According to the Clark County Fire Department, responded crews were informed that...
Comments / 0