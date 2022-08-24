ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

1 person critically injured in northwest Las Vegas valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was critically injured in a crash at a northwest valley intersection late Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported at about 11:35 a.m. at Cimarron and Elkhorn roads, just north of the Centennial Bowl interchange, LVMPD said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Unruly passenger arrested at Harry Reid Airport

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman was arrested over at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday after refusing to leave a jet bridge. According to the arrest report, Daryn Diaz was denied to fly on Southwest because she was too intoxicated. She was already on the plane when a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boulder City Police Department unveils new electric vehicles

Boulder City (KSNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is making some new, eco-friendly improvements. The department recently unveiled its new Tesla vehicles that will help the department reduce fossil fuel consumption. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tensions rise during town hall meeting on changes to Clark County trash...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police arrest man accused of robbing several businesses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses. On August 17, officers responded to a robbery at a business located in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. In this incident, the suspect fled the scene prior to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Juvenile riding bicycle hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON (KSNV) — The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 400 North Arroyo Grande Boulevard due to a juvenile being struck by a car while riding a bicycle. It was reported on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. The juvenile bicyclist sustained minor injuries, was...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some strange lights were spotted over Henderson. Dont worry, it wasn't a UFO, it was a drone light show. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights wrap up road trip as start of the season approaches. This light show was from a new company called...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man arrested for alleged terrorist threats against Jewish Community

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats against the Jewish community. Police say Andrew Gorrelick tweeted that he was going to kill all Jewish people. He also allegedly threatened to assassinate several government officials, including the Director of National Intelligence,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

RTC receives funding to improve rider safety, sustainability options across facilities

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is set to receive millions in funding to improve safety and sustainability initiatives. According to RTC, they will receive around $9 million in federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to advance their safe and sustainable mobility options across Southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two-alarm fire reported near Nellis, Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at 3060 Nellis Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue early Tuesday morning. A first alarm response was dispatched to the area. Upon arrival, the first arriving unit found a strip mall with heavy fire coming from the middle...
LAS VEGAS, NV

