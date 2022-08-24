Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Field set for two Sarasota County Commission seats in general election
Two city commission veterans and a political newcomer have advanced in primary races for two Sarasota County Commission seats up for grabs in this fall’s general election. In the District 2 race, former Sarasota City Commissioner and Mayor Fredd Atkins, with 35.24% of the vote, edged out two other candidates — City Commissioner Hagen Brody and Mike Cosentino — for the Democrat nomination. Brody got 34.20% and Cosentino 30.57% of a total of 10,557 votes cast.
Conservative school board candidates win on election night, now what?
Florida conservatives celebrated some victories in local school boards Tuesday night with the Governor’s office touting 25 of DeSantis’ 30 endorsed candidates winning their seats.
School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unprecedented school board race endorsements have paid off: Most of his selected school board candidates appear to have won, according to a Phoenix analysis of unofficial vote counts reported by county election officials. Though the results are not yet been finalized, they indicate a future of increased partisanship, unlike the traditional nonpartisan […] The post School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Longboat Observer
Ahearn-Koch leads the way in City Commission vote
An incumbent, an outspoken lawyer and a community leader from the city’s Rosemary District won the race to face off in November for two at-large seats on the Sarasota City Commission. In preliminary voting that concluded Tuesday, Jen Ahearn-Koch, Dan Lobeck and Debbie Trice gathered enough votes to separate...
Mysuncoast.com
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has many residential and retail development projects in the works. The county is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach. “We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
sarasotamagazine.com
What Will Sarasota County Commission Candidates Do to Address Our Beach Access Crisis?
Florida is facing a beach crisis. More people are moving to our state, and while only a small fraction can afford to live by the beach, everyone wants access to it. The fight between what is public and what is private is only intensifying. Earlier this month, police officers in Monroe County arrested a couple who beat and bloodied a snorkeler because he swam near their beachfront property.
Longboat Observer
Excitement on Election Day
While driving into work the morning of primary election day 2022, I passed St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, which serves as a polling station for Precincts 211 and 213. Sarasota City Commission candidate Carl Shoffstall stood outside shaking hands with voters clad in red, white and blue. There’s something about...
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
sarasotamagazine.com
Faced With New State Education Laws and Policies, Many Teachers Feel Distrusted
Even before this year's state legislative session, teachers in Sarasota County had a tough job. In addition to working to educate young students, in recent years they've been tasked with taking on remote learning responsibilities, managing public health policies launched because of the Covid-19 pandemic and coping with new security measures put in place because of the 2018 mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida—plus, the added stress of the one earlier this year in Uvalde, Texas.
Longboat Observer
Cooper Creek Boulevard roundabout project underway in Sarasota
Construction on a Cooper Creek roundabout at the Shoppes at UTC has begun with the hope of smoothing out the particularly bad traffic flow caused by people flocking to the retail area. The project, which is targeted for a Nov. 4 completion, began Aug. 22 and will add an additional...
Longboat Observer
FDOT public meeting on US 301 improvements set for Thursday
The Florida Department of Transportation is planning improvements at four intersections along U.S. 301 in Sarasota and is seeking public input for the project. An in-person and virtual meeting about the project from 12th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Selby Public Library Jack J. Geldbart Auditorium, 1331 First St.
‘It’s A Power Grab’: Florida Attorney General Candidate Aramis Ayala Wants To Hold Gov. Ron DeSantis Accountable
The Florida attorney general candidate has used her campaign to inform the public about what legally should be happening and pointed to better ways the state can serve the public. The post ‘It’s A Power Grab’: Florida Attorney General Candidate Aramis Ayala Wants To Hold Gov. Ron DeSantis Accountable appeared first on NewsOne.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing endangered adult in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Andres Vega, 27, recently made statements about wanting to harm himself and has not been seen or in contact with his family since. It’s believed he may have been in the area of 9th Avenue West and 14th Street West, Bradenton Thursday.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County to Lead in Pay for EMS Personnel
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 23, 2022) - Following successful union negotiations, Manatee County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) leaders are pleased to announce new EMS pay rates. On August 27, Manatee County EMS employees will see their salaries increase as part of a new pay structure approved by the Manatee County...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota remains one of the hottest housing markets in the U.S.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is still one of the hottest housing markets in America. According to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, in Sarasota County the average price for a single family home is $525,000 with an average time to contract period of 10 days. In Manatee County, the average cost of a single family home is $521,000 with nine days for time to contract.
sarasotamagazine.com
This Manatee County Home Just Sold for $8.55 Million—Cash
It’s been a record-breaking kinda summer—beyond temperatures, that is. Those feverish numbers have also made their way to the real estate market. In just the past few months, the most expensive vacant lot ever sold on Casey Key got picked up in a $6.5 million cash purchase and the most expensive listing in all of Sarasota County came on the market for $25 million. Now, Manatee County boasts its own noteworthy transaction. We wrote about this home back when it was listed for $12.9 million at the end of last year. It recently sold for $8.55 million—in cash—making it the highest-ever sale of a single-family residence on the Manatee County mainland. (This Anna Maria Island home fetched $16 million, also in cash, earlier this year.)
Mayor requests investigation against Bradenton Police Chief
Tensions have been mounting at the Bradenton Police Department and now the Bradenton mayor is asking for the chief to be investigated after several new complaints have been filed by officers.
Longboat Observer
The Wellness Way invites the public into its new home in Lakewood Ranch
Patients and interested residents filled a new office space for the Lakewood Ranch branch of The Wellness Way on Aug. 20, providing a demonstration of the facility’s purpose of hosting community gatherings at the chiropractic and health restoration clinic. Located at 6771 Professional Parkway W., just next door to...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
