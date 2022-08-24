Read full article on original website
Arizona Supreme Court rejects challenges to 2 initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected challenges to two voter initiatives filed for November’s ballot, one already certified for the ballot and a second that appears likely to make it when a final signature verification is complete. A challenge to a third measure measure expanding voting access and rolling back restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature was mainly rejected by the Supreme Court. But several challenges to lower court rulings on signatures split for each side and the court sent it to back to a trial court. It may not have enough qualifying signatures. Opponents, mainly business groups, argued that paid petition circulators for all three measures failed to comply with the law because they did not file affidavits certifying they met legal requirements each time they told the secretary of state they would gather needed signatures for a particular initiative. Backers of the measures said they followed the rules set out by the secretary of state’s office for registrations and that the secretary’s online portal does not allow more than one affidavit to be filed.
ProPublica
Joe Manchin’s Price for Supporting the Climate Change Bill: A Natural Gas Pipeline in His Home State
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Mountain State Spotlight. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. From his Summers County, West Virginia, farmhouse, Mark Jarrell can see the Greenbrier River and, beyond it, the...
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page...
Republican lawmakers want state Supreme Court to dismiss intervenors in education funding case
(The Center Square) — Republican lawmakers involved in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit want the state Supreme Court to dismiss a group of "plaintiff-intervenors" in the case ahead of oral arguments scheduled for later this month. Matthew Tilley, attorney for Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Berger, R-Rockingham, and...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Cowboys For Trump leader fighting to keep job in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin is fighting to keep his seat as a New Mexico county commissioner as he faces possible removal and disqualification from public office for his participation in last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Griffin was previously convicted of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served. Three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Griffin from being commissioner of Otero County’s 2nd district for the rest of his term. Griffin, a 47-year-old Republican, is representing himself in the two-day bench trial that began Monday.
Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin won Tuesday's GOP primary runoff for one of Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seats, making him a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving early after nearly 30 years in office. Mullin, a citizen of the...
Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president’s decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit...
Landmark federal climate bill could change Ohio’s energy landscape
On Sunday, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a bill that will reduce spending while at the same time offering nearly $370 billion in new initiatives to fight climate change. While Ohio has many options for mandating clean power and pricing carbon that will reduce carbon emissions, the Inflation Reduction Act […] The post Landmark federal climate bill could change Ohio’s energy landscape appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Fast Company
Biden formalizes DACA with new federal rule
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, is an Obama-era immigration policy that brought hundreds of thousands of the country’s undocumented immigrants out of the shadows, allowing them to work and shielding them from deportation. On Wednesday, the Biden administration finalized the policy, turning it into a federal regulation that generally codifies existing policies with limited amendments to preserve DACA. Here’s what you need to know about the new 453-page rule:
Lawsuit challenges limits on two-party participation on state Board of Elections
(The Center Square) — A U.S. District Court lawsuit is challenging a North Carolina law that limits participation on the State Board of Elections to Democrats and Republicans, leaving unaffiliated voters without representation. Common Cause North Carolina and several unaffiliated voters filed a lawsuit in federal court earlier this...
Utah Democrats call for Sen. Gene Davis to step down
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A week and a half after a former intern publicly accused state Sen. Gene Davis of sexual misconduct, the Utah Democratic Party is suspending the longtime lawmaker from party-related activities at all levels and has called for him to step down from the Utah Legislature. The decision, announced in a statement issued late Friday night, comes after the allegation exposed a rift in the party over its handling of sexual harassment. In prior statements, the party’s stance was that it couldn’t take action unless it received an official complaint, the Salt Lake Tribune reported....
D.C. Dispatch: Iowa’s senators introduce bipartisan bills on foster care, meat packing
Iowa’s U.S. senators introduced bipartisan bills this week before the August recess addressing foster care and meat packing. Meanwhile, Iowa’s representatives addressed tenant protections for manufacturing housing, cybersecurity and additional funding for commercial trucker licensing programs. Sen. Chuck Grassley introduced bipartisan legislation to address the shortage of foster placement in America. The Data-Driven Foster Parent […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa’s senators introduce bipartisan bills on foster care, meat packing appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ruling keeps Arizona voting access measure on the ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge ruled Thursday that an Arizona initiative expanding voting access and rolling back a host of restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will be on the November ballot, barring a successful appeal to the state Supreme Court. But backers of the Free and Fair Elections measure barely squeaked by after opponents succeeded in disqualifying more than 96,000 qualifying signatures.. That left the initiative with just 2,281 more than the required 237,645 signatures needed to make the ballot. The ruling from Judge Joseph Mikitish came after three weeks of furious court action as backers of the election measure and two other initiatives tried to fend off challenges that the Legislature and Ducey have made far easier to win. The Arizona Supreme Court issued rulings in all three measures Wednesday night that kept two of them on the ballot. If approved by the voters, they will require greater transparency for political spending and boost the amount of assets shielded from creditors.
Priola faces recall effort after joining Democrats
(The Center Square) – State Sen. Kevin Priola is facing a recall effort just days after switching his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat. Weld County residents Louisa Andersen and Jeff Sloan filed for the recall with the secretary of state’s office on Wednesday. Michael Fields of Advance Colorado Action, a conservative advocacy group, also filed for a “Recall Priola” issue committee with the office.
‘It’s a deal with the devil’: outrage in Appalachia over Manchin’s ‘vile’ pipeline plan
The fossil-fuel friendly senator has resurrected the Mountain Valley pipeline, leaving residents with a bitter pill to swallow
eenews.net
Interior IG finds senior BLM official violated ethics rules
The Interior Department’s inspector general has concluded that a senior Bureau of Land Management official violated agency ethics rules last year when she met with a previous employer on potential changes to the agency’s regulation of oil and gas development and climate change. But the IG’s report, published...
Bipartisan group of senators urge State Department to designate American teacher as 'wrongfully detained' in Russia
Washington (CNN) — A group of nine bipartisan senators called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to immediately designate an American teacher sentenced to 14 years in Russian prison as "wrongfully detained," a classification that would allow the US government to undertake active diplomatic efforts to secure his release.
Colorado lawmaker leaves GOP citing Jan. 6 attack and Trump
A state senator in Colorado is resigning from the Republican Party and becoming a Democrat, citing the party's complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection and 2020 election denial as the reason. "I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is okay with a violent attempt to...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio utility commission pauses HB 6 investigations at request of federal prosecutors
(The Center Square) – Ohio paused its investigation into FirstEnergy and House Bill 6 after federal prosecutors said continuing could interfere with their ongoing criminal investigation. Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairwoman Jenifer French, a former judge, said she understood how the four PUCO investigations into FirstEnergy and the...
