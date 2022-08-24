ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

ABC10

4-year-old dies after drowning in Collins Lake

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A child died after being found submerged in a Yuba County lake for nearly 30 minutes Saturday. The 4-year-old girl was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. while swimming with family in the recreational area of Collins Lake on Aug. 20, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Volunteers who found Kiely Rodni will focus on these mysteries next

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — The duo behind Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer search team that found 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s body, will remain in California to continue searching for more missing people. Adventures With Purpose leaders Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn said their next volunteer mission will be to search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Welcome Lora Painter to ABC10 evening news

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lora Painter joins Chris Thomas and Monica Woods to anchor ABC10 evening news at 5, 6 & 11 p.m. Painter is an award-winning anchor who joins ABC10 from WWMT News Channel 3 in Michigan. She's been recognized with awards including “Best Anchor” in both 2017 and 2019 by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

100 years later, Argonaut Mine disaster remembered

JACKSON — A full schedule of memorial and living history events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the worst mining accident in California history and the subsequent 22-day rescue effort will be held in Jackson beginning Aug. 27. In August and September of 1922 the eyes of the country and...
JACKSON, CA
ABC10

Storage building behind Paisano Taqueria catches fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters doused a fire at a storage building along Fruitridge Road Thursday night. Officials said the fire happened behind the storage building behind Paisano Taqueria. The fire didn't extend into the main building and has since been extinguished.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happening Saturday

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Escape to a different world without the travel headache this weekend at the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival. One of the groups highlighting the city’s diversity is the Gokul Dance Academy. The dancers took ABC10 on a journey to India for a preview downtown just steps from the Tower Bridge.
FOX40

Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person.  The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

A health update from Brittany Hope

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We wanted to take a moment and provide some personal news about our weekend anchor Brittany Hope. She will be off the fair for the next few weeks as she's about to go through a medical procedure. Because she didn't want anyone to wonder where she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Youth ride SacRT free until 2023

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — RydeFreeRT allows students from transitional kindergarten through 12 to ride fare-free on Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) buses, light rails, and shuttles. Student's can receive a transit card from their school. It expires June 30, 2023. Service locations include Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rancho Cordova and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Multiple children injured in 4-car collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

6 people hurt in 4-vehicle accident along Jackson Road in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Six people were taken to the hospital after an accident along Jackson Road in Sacramento County. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the people hurt included five children. Officials described their injuries as ranging from minor to moderate. The other people involved in the accident said they weren't hurt and declined to be taken to the hospital.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
