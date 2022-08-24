Read full article on original website
Related
4-year-old dies after drowning in Collins Lake
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A child died after being found submerged in a Yuba County lake for nearly 30 minutes Saturday. The 4-year-old girl was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. while swimming with family in the recreational area of Collins Lake on Aug. 20, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Volunteers who found Kiely Rodni will focus on these mysteries next
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — The duo behind Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer search team that found 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s body, will remain in California to continue searching for more missing people. Adventures With Purpose leaders Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn said their next volunteer mission will be to search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished […]
Welcome Lora Painter to ABC10 evening news
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lora Painter joins Chris Thomas and Monica Woods to anchor ABC10 evening news at 5, 6 & 11 p.m. Painter is an award-winning anchor who joins ABC10 from WWMT News Channel 3 in Michigan. She's been recognized with awards including “Best Anchor” in both 2017 and 2019 by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
Mountain Democrat
100 years later, Argonaut Mine disaster remembered
JACKSON — A full schedule of memorial and living history events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the worst mining accident in California history and the subsequent 22-day rescue effort will be held in Jackson beginning Aug. 27. In August and September of 1922 the eyes of the country and...
Almost 200 Sacramento County homeless residents die in 2021
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office recently reported the rise in deaths of unhoused residents from 137 in 2020 to 199 in 2021, noting that it was not the same annual incremental increases they'ves before. Since 2002, the number of unhoused residents dying in the county...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 weekend events in Northern California | Aug. 27-28, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Does a jazz festival, a stamp show, or even a rib cookoff sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-80s...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Milestones trace Highway 50's history over Sierra
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — If you've been to Disneyland, you've likely heard of the "Hidden Mickeys." Throughout Disneyland and other Disney parks, the familiar three rings of Mickey Mouse are hidden in such as way as to make for an entertaining scavenger hunt. Did you know that Highway...
Storage building behind Paisano Taqueria catches fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters doused a fire at a storage building along Fruitridge Road Thursday night. Officials said the fire happened behind the storage building behind Paisano Taqueria. The fire didn't extend into the main building and has since been extinguished.
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happening Saturday
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Escape to a different world without the travel headache this weekend at the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival. One of the groups highlighting the city’s diversity is the Gokul Dance Academy. The dancers took ABC10 on a journey to India for a preview downtown just steps from the Tower Bridge.
Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
KCRA.com
A health update from Brittany Hope
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We wanted to take a moment and provide some personal news about our weekend anchor Brittany Hope. She will be off the fair for the next few weeks as she's about to go through a medical procedure. Because she didn't want anyone to wonder where she...
Youth ride SacRT free until 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — RydeFreeRT allows students from transitional kindergarten through 12 to ride fare-free on Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) buses, light rails, and shuttles. Student's can receive a transit card from their school. It expires June 30, 2023. Service locations include Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rancho Cordova and...
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
Multiple children injured in 4-car collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
El Dorado County looks to build tiny homes for Caldor Fire victims
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — It has been more than a year since the Caldor Fire ignited, and the rebuilding process remains slow for some. But El Dorado County is looking to begin the process to help those impacted by the fire the most. For some Grizzly Flats homeowners, they did not have insurance […]
6 people hurt in 4-vehicle accident along Jackson Road in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Six people were taken to the hospital after an accident along Jackson Road in Sacramento County. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the people hurt included five children. Officials described their injuries as ranging from minor to moderate. The other people involved in the accident said they weren't hurt and declined to be taken to the hospital.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0