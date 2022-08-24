Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
St. Louis mayor endorses candidate for Board of Aldermen president
Megan Green has picked up an endorsement from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones in the upcoming race for the Board of Aldermen president.
St. Louis organizations help Missourians sign up for photo IDs needed to vote
ST. LOUIS — Right now in Missouri, advocates are suing the state of Missouri and the secretary of state to block its new photo identification requirement for voters. The Missouri legislature passed HB 1878, which takes effect Sunday. Just this week, the Missouri League of Women Voters and Missouri...
KMOV
Gov. Parson pushes for Missouri income tax cut
Gov. Parson pushes for Missouri income tax cut
St. Louis holds special election Tuesday for Ward 22 aldermanic vacancy
ST. LOUIS — Norma Walker won a non-partisan special election to fill the position of Ward 22 alderman, left vacant by former alderman Jeffrey Boyd after he and two other aldermen resigned in June amidst a federal indictment. Polls opened at 6 a.m. for voters in the 22nd ward...
Gov. Mike Parson in the St. Louis area promoting tax cut plan
Governor Mike Parson will be in Bridgeton Wednesday, August 24 touting his plan to cut state income taxes.
KMOV
City comptroller proposing wage raise for police, residents and cops say it’s needed, while the mayor didn’t give a clear answer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The divide between St. Louis City and St. Louis County is deepening. The Mayor’s accusing the county of playing “keep away” with cops. However, the reality is officers are saying the city’s pay is not good enough to retain them. Residents, the police union, and now city leaders said enough is enough.
KMOV
Expert explains Biden's announcement to cancel some student debt
Expert explains Biden's announcement to cancel some student debt
Archdiocese's first proposal of strategic plan being reviewed by priests ahead of listening sessions
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is in the beginning stages of restructuring. For the last eight months, staff has been collecting data and feedback from the Catholic community. Now, the first draft proposal of how the archdiocese will start to reinvent itself is complete. The...
St. Louis warrant reset, job fair set for Friday, plus relief on utility bills
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city officials and the Urban League are co-hosting a warrant reset and second chance job fair in downtown on Friday. The event will give individuals an opportunity to reset the date of certain qualifying outstanding municipal warrants in St. Louis City, as well as qualifying low-level felonies such as child support.
KMOV
Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax. The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
State Senator argues St. Louis Police should be under state control again
State Senator Nick Schroer of St. Charles County plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to strip St. Louis of local control of its police department.
New oversight plan means closer scrutiny of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Eight years after Michael Brown's death pushed the St. Louis region front and center into the national debate over police accountability, the city's elected officials and its police associations are at odds over a new oversight plan. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, a...
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
KMOV
SLPS provides details on search for new superintendent
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis Public Schools has officially started its search for a new superintendent after Dr. Kelvin Adams announced he will retire at the end of the year. Officials shared the timeline of the search. Right now, the district is preparing an application for potential candidates. All...
KMOV
Warrant Reset Day this Friday in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The City of St. Louis will host a Warrant Reset Day Friday. The reset allows individuals with outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes to receive a warrant cancellation and a new court date without posting a cash bond. The City Court will not arrest anyone who comes in during a Warrant Reset Day.
KMOV
How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A website has dissed the St. Louis barbecue scene!. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50. To calculate the rankings, they didn’t go...
Mercy mourns loss of Sister Mary Roch Rocklage
Mercy mourns the loss of an iconic health care leader. Sister Mary Roch Rocklage died Tuesday at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with an illness.
KMOV
Leaders mulling over businesses to fill potential U.S. Steel void in Granite City
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - Political leaders in Illinois are fielding potential businesses to come to Granite City if U.S. Steel closes its blast furnace facility. In June, U.S. Steel announced it plans to sell and repurpose its blast furnaces for nearby SunCoke Energy to use. U.S. Steel said it would result in 950 of its employees losing jobs.
Homeless advocates concerned over new panhandling laws
Several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their pan-handling laws making it illegal to ask for money on the street.
