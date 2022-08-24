ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Gov. Parson pushes for Missouri income tax cut

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn't include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50.
City comptroller proposing wage raise for police, residents and cops say it’s needed, while the mayor didn’t give a clear answer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The divide between St. Louis City and St. Louis County is deepening. The Mayor’s accusing the county of playing “keep away” with cops. However, the reality is officers are saying the city’s pay is not good enough to retain them. Residents, the police union, and now city leaders said enough is enough.
Expert explains Biden's announcement to cancel some student debt

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker. Gov. Mike Parson is traveling around Missouri calling on financial relief for the state's biggest business.
Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax. The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.
SLPS provides details on search for new superintendent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis Public Schools has officially started its search for a new superintendent after Dr. Kelvin Adams announced he will retire at the end of the year. Officials shared the timeline of the search. Right now, the district is preparing an application for potential candidates. All...
Warrant Reset Day this Friday in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The City of St. Louis will host a Warrant Reset Day Friday. The reset allows individuals with outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes to receive a warrant cancellation and a new court date without posting a cash bond. The City Court will not arrest anyone who comes in during a Warrant Reset Day.
