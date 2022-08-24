Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Presentation to detail history of Tulare Lake
On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Michael Semas, will present a program on the history of Tulare Lake. Once one of the largest freshwater lakes in the U.S., Tulare Lake was fed by multiple rivers running down from the High Sierra snowpack into the Central Valley of Central California. Semas has assembled a huge compilation of information and photographs, some of which have not been seen before, as he only recently reworked and expanded his presentation. Attendees are encouraged to come early for what is expected to be a full-house event.
Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services
Find out how to make pets featured on ABC30 a part of your family, and meet other animals that also need a forever home.
Hanford Sentinel
Stephanie Magnia named new Kings Art Center director
The Kings Art Center announced that Stephanie Magnia will serve as the new center director, just in time for the opening of two art exhibitions. Magnia has now been at the Kings Art Center for just over two weeks after spending a 20-year career in education. "I love that I...
thesungazette.com
Visalia sees third Mountain Mike’s Pizza
VISALIA – Trips to Mountain Mike’s Pizza just got a whole lot easier with the recent opening of a third pizzeria in Visalia, taking over where the former Ryan’s Place Restaurant used to be. This third installment of Mountain Mike’s Pizza has officially opened for business as...
New brewery opening in Clovis Labor Day weekend
A new brewery and taproom is opening soon in Clovis. "Two Ravens" is located on Shaw and Academy.
Dine and Dish: Flavors of Japan win Fresno hearts at Kurotaka Ramen
The flaming pork belly has helped turn Kurotaka Ramen at First and Bullard into a hot spot. But the popular northeast Fresno restaurant has much, much more to enjoy.
KMPH.com
Search and rescue divers check Avocado Lake for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Thursday marked 18 days since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes stopped briefly by her grandparents' house, went to a gas station, drove off, and was never seen again. It also marked the start of the group Adventures with Purpose joining in on the search for the missing Selma woman.
Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.
Patti and I dined at Kenji's Teriyaki Grill the other night after a long hiatus. We had stopped going after I found out they were using peanut oil for some of their fried foods, and being allergic to peanuts, I couldn't risk an incident. So that ended our dining at Kinji's until our daughter gave us some great news.
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: New Crumbl Cookies store opens in Hanford
Crumbl cookies aren't your average cookie, and now Hanford residents can try the delectable treats for themselves. The newest Central Valley Crumbl Cookies location opened Friday next to the Super Buffett in the Target shopping center on 12th Avenue.
KMPH.com
FOX26 Town Hall: Dangers of Fentanyl
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fentanyl is proving deadly for the Central Valley and we want to talk about it. FOX26 News is hosting a live town hall meeting with different partners, and a panel of experts. The town hall will be an hour-long from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m....
The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: 'Big Kmart' reopens, teachers to make $6K a year
Life in a small town has benefits you can’t find anywhere else. But how can you take advantage of those benefits and take part in the educational, social, and recreational opportunities of our growing “global village”? You can, “surf the Net’” – that is, you can connect your home computer to a rapidly expanding worldwide network of computers known as the Internet. To do that, all you have to do is select an ISP, or Internet Service Provider. And today there are four local ISPs you can use. CNETech in Hanford, Kings Internet in Armona, Lemoore Computers, and LemooreNet. All four provide electronic mail, access to “newsgroups” where people with similar interests publish messages with information and opinions for all to read, and full Internet access.
New Crumbl Cookies locations open in South Valley
Crumbl Cookies recently opened new locations in several cities nationwide. That includes a new shop on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia and one on 12th Street in Hanford.
GV Wire
Cooler Days in Store for Fresno. How Far Will Temps Fall?
A very brief, but very welcome, break in the string of triple-digit temperature days is forecast to arrive in the Fresno region by Saturday night, bringing cooler overnight temperatures that will be downright refreshing. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is forecasting highs in the upper 90s on Sunday...
GV Wire
Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs
Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
KMPH.com
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
Tulare County community gets $7.2M for new well
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County community of Tooleville will receive $7.2 million to construct a new well and intertie to consolidate with the nearby City of Exeter, according to the Department of Water Resources. Tooleville, which is located near Exeter in Tulare County has struggled with water during extreme heat in the […]
Central California Blood Center extends hours, hopes more people will donate
The Central California Blood Center is calling on the community to take action by donating blood during a time of urgent need.
thesangerscene.com
Inaugural football game featuring Sanger High Apaches vs Sanger West High Hornets
By Anahi Jaramillo For the first time in history, the Sanger High Apaches and Sanger West High Hornets showcased their talent in a game at Tom Flores Stadium on August 19, 2022. The stands were covered in red and blue to cheer on both Sanger Schools. The Apaches took the win at the end of a…
