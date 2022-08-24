ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Presentation to detail history of Tulare Lake

On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Michael Semas, will present a program on the history of Tulare Lake. Once one of the largest freshwater lakes in the U.S., Tulare Lake was fed by multiple rivers running down from the High Sierra snowpack into the Central Valley of Central California. Semas has assembled a huge compilation of information and photographs, some of which have not been seen before, as he only recently reworked and expanded his presentation. Attendees are encouraged to come early for what is expected to be a full-house event.
TULARE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Stephanie Magnia named new Kings Art Center director

The Kings Art Center announced that Stephanie Magnia will serve as the new center director, just in time for the opening of two art exhibitions. Magnia has now been at the Kings Art Center for just over two weeks after spending a 20-year career in education. "I love that I...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia sees third Mountain Mike’s Pizza

VISALIA – Trips to Mountain Mike’s Pizza just got a whole lot easier with the recent opening of a third pizzeria in Visalia, taking over where the former Ryan’s Place Restaurant used to be. This third installment of Mountain Mike’s Pizza has officially opened for business as...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Hanford, CA
Person
Michelle Brown
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: New Crumbl Cookies store opens in Hanford

Crumbl cookies aren't your average cookie, and now Hanford residents can try the delectable treats for themselves. The newest Central Valley Crumbl Cookies location opened Friday next to the Super Buffett in the Target shopping center on 12th Avenue.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

FOX26 Town Hall: Dangers of Fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fentanyl is proving deadly for the Central Valley and we want to talk about it. FOX26 News is hosting a live town hall meeting with different partners, and a panel of experts. The town hall will be an hour-long from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m....
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
FRESNO, CA
#Main Street Hanford
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: 'Big Kmart' reopens, teachers to make $6K a year

Life in a small town has benefits you can’t find anywhere else. But how can you take advantage of those benefits and take part in the educational, social, and recreational opportunities of our growing “global village”? You can, “surf the Net’” – that is, you can connect your home computer to a rapidly expanding worldwide network of computers known as the Internet. To do that, all you have to do is select an ISP, or Internet Service Provider. And today there are four local ISPs you can use. CNETech in Hanford, Kings Internet in Armona, Lemoore Computers, and LemooreNet. All four provide electronic mail, access to “newsgroups” where people with similar interests publish messages with information and opinions for all to read, and full Internet access.
LEMOORE, CA
GV Wire

Cooler Days in Store for Fresno. How Far Will Temps Fall?

A very brief, but very welcome, break in the string of triple-digit temperature days is forecast to arrive in the Fresno region by Saturday night, bringing cooler overnight temperatures that will be downright refreshing. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is forecasting highs in the upper 90s on Sunday...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs

Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
FRESNO, CA
News Break
Politics
KMPH.com

Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County community gets $7.2M for new well

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County community of Tooleville will receive $7.2 million to construct a new well and intertie to consolidate with the nearby City of Exeter, according to the Department of Water Resources. Tooleville, which is located near Exeter in Tulare County has struggled with water during extreme heat in the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA

