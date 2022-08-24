ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilber, NE

cdcgamingreports.com

Nebraska: Warhorse Gaming announces agreement with Playersoft for mobile signups

Warhorse Gaming Thursday announced a partnership with Playersoft Technologies to facilitate player registration. Through the agreement, Playersoft will deploy its Mobile Enrollment technology, enabling team members to quickly sign-up players anywhere at WarHorse Casino, the first casino in Lincoln, Nebraska,. “We are excited to be the first casino operator in...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022

A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Former Lincoln Sportswriter Sentenced To Prison

A former sports writer for the Lincoln Journal Star and Husker Athletics will serve at least 15 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor on several different occasions. 50-year-old Brian Rosenthal pled no contest to first-degree sexual assault, reportedly using his status and connection with...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
saturdaytradition.com

247Sports Recruiting Director provides positive update on trio of 2023 targets for Nebraska

247Sports recruiting director Steve Wiltfong gave an update on Nebraska’s track record in the Class of 2023 with three targets. Nebraska is making progress toward a remarkable recruiting class in 2023. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is closing in on getting 3 commitments from highly touted recruits. Nebraska currently has the No. 45 ranked recruiting class in 2023 (Via 247Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
LINCOLN, NE
beckersasc.com

Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates

Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Otoe County Body Identified

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Capital Humane Society Ready For “Clear The Shelters” Event

The Capital Humane Society will be looking to “Clear The Shelter” during a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday. “The purpose of the event is to educate people on pet adoption and basically try to get as many pets adopted as possible on that single day,” says executive director Matt Madcharo.
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska City High School welcome new teachers

Below are bios for new teachers at Nebraska City High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joslynn Hudson is currently teaching 2nd grade at Northside Elementary. Nebraska City is her hometown and being an NCPS alumnus and teaching in the school system she grew up in is very rewarding. She graduated from Peru State College in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Joslynn appreciates the constant support of her family. Her children, Avery and Chandler, have always been a huge push to help make her dreams come true and their father, Schyler, has been the best support system anyone could ask for. They all enjoy going on adventures, binge-watching shows, and spending family time together.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

