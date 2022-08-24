ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Business Insider

Lame-duck Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says allowing a state legislature to overturn a presidential election is 'fascist' and 'hogwash'

Rusty Bowers calls state legislatures overturning elections "fascist" and "hogwash." "That the legislature could nullify your election, that's not conservative. That's fascist," Bowers told the Guardian. The outgoing Arizona House Speaker stood up to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says state legislatures giving...
TheDailyBeast

Gun-Brandishing Mark McCloskey Trounced in Missouri GOP Senate Primary

Eric Greitens wasn’t the only ardently pro-Trump candidate to lose in the hotly contested Missouri GOP Senate primary on Tuesday night. Mark McCloskey, the gun-brandishing lawyer who pointed his firearm at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in the summer of 2020, also lost. And McCloskey didn’t just lose, he was trounced, polling throughout the night at a measly 3 percent of the vote. As of Wednesday morning, with 95 plus percent reporting, McCloskey was in fourth place, behind Rep. Bill Long (R-MO) and securing just 3 percent of the vote, or roughly 19 thousand votes. After pointing a gun at activists, the budding MAGA icon spoke at the Republican National Convention in August 2020. McCloskey’s campaign didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday night.
The Associated Press

Utah Democrats call for Sen. Gene Davis to step down

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A week and a half after a former intern publicly accused state Sen. Gene Davis of sexual misconduct, the Utah Democratic Party is suspending the longtime lawmaker from party-related activities at all levels and has called for him to step down from the Utah Legislature. The decision, announced in a statement issued late Friday night, comes after the allegation exposed a rift in the party over its handling of sexual harassment. In prior statements, the party’s stance was that it couldn’t take action unless it received an official complaint, the Salt Lake Tribune reported....
