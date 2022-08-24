Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
More Kids Are Enrolled In Both Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Kids are back in class and first day enrollment numbers are in for Fargo And West Fargo Public Schools. Fargo has 11,437 students in grades K through 12. That’s an increase of 18 students from the first day numbers in 2021. West Fargo welcomed...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo parents speak loud on several issues at School Board meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- In their first regular meeting since nixing, and bringing back, the Pledge of Allegiance, the Fargo School Board took more fire from parents at their Tuesday night gathering. Many parents who spoke during the opening public comments still voiced concern with the direction of the district, even...
kvrr.com
Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
kvrr.com
Shelter In Place Request Lifted In North Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An overnight shelter-in-place request is lifted this morning in North Fargo. Fargo Police asked people in the 700 to 1200 blocks of 35th St. N. to shelter in place around 12:45 Thursday morning. Just after 11:00 pm Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a...
kfgo.com
School district office vandalized with white nationalist poster
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Public Schools has condemned vandalism at the District’s headquarters over the weekend. At around 1am Sunday, a person wearing a hoodie and a mask stuck a large poster to the windows of the main entrance of the district office that read “Better Dead Than Red” – a cold-war era phrase that has been co-opted by the American alt-right group Patriot Front to promote white nationalist views in recent years, according the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
kvrr.com
Epilepsy Foundation of MN raises money & awareness in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Epilepsy Foundation Minnesota hosts a walk at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead to share support and resources with people with the disorder. The eight walks across the state are the biggest fundraising events of the year. The foundation is praising the Seizure Smart Schools Act...
kvrr.com
Fargo Man Arrested For Assaulting Barnes County Deputy
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is facing several felony charges after allegedly assaulting a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. Authorities say 49-year-old Dustin Lende was being pursued in Cass County for a prior incident and it ended when he fled into Barnes County. Deputies later responded...
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health looking for volunteers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
lakesarearadio.net
Perham-Dent Public School District Remains Above Statewide Average in Testing Results
PERHAM (KDLM) – After a couple of unique years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Perham Public Schools remain above the statewide average in a majority of areas, according to state testing results released by the Minnesota Department of Education. Overall, the district was above the state average in math,...
kvrr.com
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
kvrr.com
UPDATE: Fargo Police/SWAT Conduct High-Risk Search Warrant
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is detained after an early morning raid by Red River Valley SWAT at The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in Fargo. Nineteen-year-old Anthony Kaykay was wanted for his involvement in a shots fired incident on August 6 near the park in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue South.
valleynewslive.com
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo police arrest man after shooting incident (Update)
Police have arrested a Fargo man for aggravated reckless endangerment and terrorizing after a shooting incident late last (Wed) night. The Fargo P-D responded to a report of an individual having a mental health emergency at a local hotel. When police arrived, they say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten barricaded himself inside...
valleynewslive.com
Free picnic for West Fargo seniors Wednesday
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will host a Senior Picnic at noon Wednesday. The event will take place in the Rustad Recreation Center gyms and serve more than 200 people. This year, West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire will join in serving grilled burgers, potato salad, pork and beans, cookies and root beer floats.
valleynewslive.com
Man with outstanding warrants eludes police
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man with outstanding warrants eluded Fargo Police early Monday morning. Just before 3:30, authorities were called to a local healthcare facility for a report of an assault. That person, a 21-year-old man with outstanding warrants, ran from officers. Police then set up a...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo changes noise ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
froggyweb.com
1 detained by Fargo Police in Tuesday morning, SWAT-assisted operation
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6:30am Tuesday, Fargo Police and Red River Swat set up a perimeter around The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South to execute a high risk search warrant. The SWAT Team used a flash/sound divisionary device or FSDD...
kvrr.com
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
kvrr.com
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS REMINDING COLLEGE STUDENTS AND NEW APARTMENT OWNERS TO BE CAREFUL OF BED BUGS
With fall approaching in a matter of weeks and schools and colleges dorms opening, the Polk County Public Health Department is reminding everyone that bed bugs can be a major issue in college dorms and apartments and has some hints on what you can do to keep yourself safe them before you move into your new dorm or room.
