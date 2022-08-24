ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kvrr.com

More Kids Are Enrolled In Both Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Kids are back in class and first day enrollment numbers are in for Fargo And West Fargo Public Schools. Fargo has 11,437 students in grades K through 12. That’s an increase of 18 students from the first day numbers in 2021. West Fargo welcomed...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo parents speak loud on several issues at School Board meeting

(Fargo, ND) -- In their first regular meeting since nixing, and bringing back, the Pledge of Allegiance, the Fargo School Board took more fire from parents at their Tuesday night gathering. Many parents who spoke during the opening public comments still voiced concern with the direction of the district, even...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Shelter In Place Request Lifted In North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An overnight shelter-in-place request is lifted this morning in North Fargo. Fargo Police asked people in the 700 to 1200 blocks of 35th St. N. to shelter in place around 12:45 Thursday morning. Just after 11:00 pm Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a...
FARGO, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
kfgo.com

School district office vandalized with white nationalist poster

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Public Schools has condemned vandalism at the District’s headquarters over the weekend. At around 1am Sunday, a person wearing a hoodie and a mask stuck a large poster to the windows of the main entrance of the district office that read “Better Dead Than Red” – a cold-war era phrase that has been co-opted by the American alt-right group Patriot Front to promote white nationalist views in recent years, according the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Epilepsy Foundation of MN raises money & awareness in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Epilepsy Foundation Minnesota hosts a walk at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead to share support and resources with people with the disorder. The eight walks across the state are the biggest fundraising events of the year. The foundation is praising the Seizure Smart Schools Act...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Fargo Man Arrested For Assaulting Barnes County Deputy

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is facing several felony charges after allegedly assaulting a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. Authorities say 49-year-old Dustin Lende was being pursued in Cass County for a prior incident and it ended when he fled into Barnes County. Deputies later responded...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Essentia Health looking for volunteers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
FARGO, ND
#School Security#Fargo Police#Fargo Public Schools#School Resource Officers
kvrr.com

House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

UPDATE: Fargo Police/SWAT Conduct High-Risk Search Warrant

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is detained after an early morning raid by Red River Valley SWAT at The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in Fargo. Nineteen-year-old Anthony Kaykay was wanted for his involvement in a shots fired incident on August 6 near the park in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue South.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOX News Radio

Fargo police arrest man after shooting incident (Update)

Police have arrested a Fargo man for aggravated reckless endangerment and terrorizing after a shooting incident late last (Wed) night. The Fargo P-D responded to a report of an individual having a mental health emergency at a local hotel. When police arrived, they say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten barricaded himself inside...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Free picnic for West Fargo seniors Wednesday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will host a Senior Picnic at noon Wednesday. The event will take place in the Rustad Recreation Center gyms and serve more than 200 people. This year, West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire will join in serving grilled burgers, potato salad, pork and beans, cookies and root beer floats.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man with outstanding warrants eludes police

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man with outstanding warrants eluded Fargo Police early Monday morning. Just before 3:30, authorities were called to a local healthcare facility for a report of an assault. That person, a 21-year-old man with outstanding warrants, ran from officers. Police then set up a...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo changes noise ordinance

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

1 detained by Fargo Police in Tuesday morning, SWAT-assisted operation

FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6:30am Tuesday, Fargo Police and Red River Swat set up a perimeter around The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South to execute a high risk search warrant. The SWAT Team used a flash/sound divisionary device or FSDD...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
CASS COUNTY, ND

