Hanford, CA

thesungazette.com

Visalia community committee accepts apps to fill vacancies

VISALIA – Visalians with an interest in pursuing a career in government or desiring some more community involvement could potentially gain some experience by applying for a seat with the city of Visalia Citizens Advisory Committee. Two positions are open for the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) and interested parties...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

City automates bid distribution with California Purchasing Group

The City of Hanford announced today that it has joined Bidnet Direct’s California Purchasing Group, which helps local governments, such as the City of Hanford, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. The California Purchasing Group provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to...
HANFORD, CA
sjvsun.com

“Defrauding our community”: Fraud allegations, board shuffle shutter Fresno-based anti-human trafficking nonprofit

A Fresno organization aimed at combatting human trafficking has partially shut down amid a series of allegations including exploitation, wage theft, embezzlement and fraud. Made For Them, a nonprofit aimed at assisting victims of human trafficking, is in the midst of consternation after recently-ousted Executive Director Ashleigh Rocker Greene provided detailed allegations of legal issues with the California Attorney General’s Office and the Fresno Police Department in August.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Hanford, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs

Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno converting a motel into affordable apartments

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Thursday, the City of Fresno broke ground on the first Homekey motel to convert it into affordable housing units for families on Parkway Drive. The Homekey award is a multimillion-dollar statewide effort to combat homelessness. The City purchased the former Sun Lodge Motel in December 2020 and used it as a homeless shelter […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Public Works celebrates director's retirement

"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez. That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel. "John's 20-plus years here...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Planning Commission approves Derrel's Mini Storage location

The Hanford Planning Commission approved a request from Derrel's Mini Storage to use land for their new Hanford-based location at the Aug. 23 regular meeting. The proposed site is a 29.7-acre plot of unused land set at the very end of east Fifth Street, parallel to the north side of Highway 198. Once completed, the storage facility will use roughly 28.1 acres.
HANFORD, CA
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#District D#The City Council
crimevoice.com

Kings County: Weekend multi-agency human trafficking crackdown leads to 12 arrests

Over the course of a weekend in late August, a multi-agency operation aimed at cracking down on human trafficking in Kings County led to the arrests of twelve people. From Friday to Sunday, August 19 to 22, personnel from multiple agencies and organizations — the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, the California DOJ, the FBI, and the advocacy group Breaking The Chains — set out to curb the spread of human trafficking and child exploitation in Kings County.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMJ

State Terminates Lease With Ft. Washington Beach Campground

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn’t been paid...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New Fresno elementary school named after Central Valley poet

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District is paying tribute to a nationally recognized poet from the Central Valley with its newest elementary school. Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School on Church Avenue will have many new and unique features, including a dual-immersion program that will teach both English and Spanish, and a family […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: 'Big Kmart' reopens, teachers to make $6K a year

Life in a small town has benefits you can’t find anywhere else. But how can you take advantage of those benefits and take part in the educational, social, and recreational opportunities of our growing “global village”? You can, “surf the Net’” – that is, you can connect your home computer to a rapidly expanding worldwide network of computers known as the Internet. To do that, all you have to do is select an ISP, or Internet Service Provider. And today there are four local ISPs you can use. CNETech in Hanford, Kings Internet in Armona, Lemoore Computers, and LemooreNet. All four provide electronic mail, access to “newsgroups” where people with similar interests publish messages with information and opinions for all to read, and full Internet access.
LEMOORE, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Hanford Sentinel

Presentation to detail history of Tulare Lake

On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Michael Semas, will present a program on the history of Tulare Lake. Once one of the largest freshwater lakes in the U.S., Tulare Lake was fed by multiple rivers running down from the High Sierra snowpack into the Central Valley of Central California. Semas has assembled a huge compilation of information and photographs, some of which have not been seen before, as he only recently reworked and expanded his presentation. Attendees are encouraged to come early for what is expected to be a full-house event.
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County

TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How a $3M state grant will help a Fresno County park

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Parks announced $46.2 million for parks across the state. Fresno County officials say they will receive $3,000,000 to improve Choinumni Regional Park in Piedra. Improvements include renovating the campgrounds, constructing a multi-use trail, establishing a sports complex with low-level lighting including basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, and cornhole; six cultural historical […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Growing ‘Healthy on the Go’ Grill Looks to Expand into Fresno Area

A rapidly-growing casual restaurant chain promising “better-for-you-food with bold, amazing flavors at grab-and-go speed” has revealed plans to open 20 new locations in the Central Valley. WaBa Grill features individual rice bowls topped with proteins like charbroiled chicken, steak, or fish, along with vegetables and signature sauces. The...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
SELMA, CA

