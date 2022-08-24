Read full article on original website
sjvsun.com
A ballot bonanza for Visalia voters as Council, school board races come into focus
Two governing boards in Tulare County are set for to be political hot-beds this November as several candidates have filed to run. For starters, four seats are open on the Visalia City Council. Councilwoman Liz Wynn, who was appointed to the District 1 seat in August of last year after...
thesungazette.com
Visalia community committee accepts apps to fill vacancies
VISALIA – Visalians with an interest in pursuing a career in government or desiring some more community involvement could potentially gain some experience by applying for a seat with the city of Visalia Citizens Advisory Committee. Two positions are open for the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) and interested parties...
Hanford Sentinel
City automates bid distribution with California Purchasing Group
The City of Hanford announced today that it has joined Bidnet Direct’s California Purchasing Group, which helps local governments, such as the City of Hanford, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. The California Purchasing Group provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to...
sjvsun.com
“Defrauding our community”: Fraud allegations, board shuffle shutter Fresno-based anti-human trafficking nonprofit
A Fresno organization aimed at combatting human trafficking has partially shut down amid a series of allegations including exploitation, wage theft, embezzlement and fraud. Made For Them, a nonprofit aimed at assisting victims of human trafficking, is in the midst of consternation after recently-ousted Executive Director Ashleigh Rocker Greene provided detailed allegations of legal issues with the California Attorney General’s Office and the Fresno Police Department in August.
GV Wire
Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs
Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
Fresno converting a motel into affordable apartments
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Thursday, the City of Fresno broke ground on the first Homekey motel to convert it into affordable housing units for families on Parkway Drive. The Homekey award is a multimillion-dollar statewide effort to combat homelessness. The City purchased the former Sun Lodge Motel in December 2020 and used it as a homeless shelter […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Public Works celebrates director's retirement
"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez. That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel. "John's 20-plus years here...
Hanford Sentinel
Planning Commission approves Derrel's Mini Storage location
The Hanford Planning Commission approved a request from Derrel's Mini Storage to use land for their new Hanford-based location at the Aug. 23 regular meeting. The proposed site is a 29.7-acre plot of unused land set at the very end of east Fifth Street, parallel to the north side of Highway 198. Once completed, the storage facility will use roughly 28.1 acres.
crimevoice.com
Kings County: Weekend multi-agency human trafficking crackdown leads to 12 arrests
Over the course of a weekend in late August, a multi-agency operation aimed at cracking down on human trafficking in Kings County led to the arrests of twelve people. From Friday to Sunday, August 19 to 22, personnel from multiple agencies and organizations — the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, the California DOJ, the FBI, and the advocacy group Breaking The Chains — set out to curb the spread of human trafficking and child exploitation in Kings County.
KMJ
State Terminates Lease With Ft. Washington Beach Campground
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn’t been paid...
New Fresno elementary school named after Central Valley poet
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District is paying tribute to a nationally recognized poet from the Central Valley with its newest elementary school. Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School on Church Avenue will have many new and unique features, including a dual-immersion program that will teach both English and Spanish, and a family […]
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: 'Big Kmart' reopens, teachers to make $6K a year
Life in a small town has benefits you can’t find anywhere else. But how can you take advantage of those benefits and take part in the educational, social, and recreational opportunities of our growing “global village”? You can, “surf the Net’” – that is, you can connect your home computer to a rapidly expanding worldwide network of computers known as the Internet. To do that, all you have to do is select an ISP, or Internet Service Provider. And today there are four local ISPs you can use. CNETech in Hanford, Kings Internet in Armona, Lemoore Computers, and LemooreNet. All four provide electronic mail, access to “newsgroups” where people with similar interests publish messages with information and opinions for all to read, and full Internet access.
Hanford Sentinel
Presentation to detail history of Tulare Lake
On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Michael Semas, will present a program on the history of Tulare Lake. Once one of the largest freshwater lakes in the U.S., Tulare Lake was fed by multiple rivers running down from the High Sierra snowpack into the Central Valley of Central California. Semas has assembled a huge compilation of information and photographs, some of which have not been seen before, as he only recently reworked and expanded his presentation. Attendees are encouraged to come early for what is expected to be a full-house event.
thesungazette.com
Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County
TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
How a $3M state grant will help a Fresno County park
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Parks announced $46.2 million for parks across the state. Fresno County officials say they will receive $3,000,000 to improve Choinumni Regional Park in Piedra. Improvements include renovating the campgrounds, constructing a multi-use trail, establishing a sports complex with low-level lighting including basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, and cornhole; six cultural historical […]
Fresno man posthumously awarded Carnegie Medal for saving 7-year-old girl
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was posthumously awarded the Carnegie Medal after saving a young girl from drowning in the Kings River. Mayor Jerry Dyer awarded the Carnegie Medal to 62-year-old Arthur Caballero, Sr. a painter from Fresno. In 2020, Caballero saved a 7-year-old girl who was struggling in the river. Caballero passed […]
GV Wire
Growing ‘Healthy on the Go’ Grill Looks to Expand into Fresno Area
A rapidly-growing casual restaurant chain promising “better-for-you-food with bold, amazing flavors at grab-and-go speed” has revealed plans to open 20 new locations in the Central Valley. WaBa Grill features individual rice bowls topped with proteins like charbroiled chicken, steak, or fish, along with vegetables and signature sauces. The...
Fathers of Porterville firefighters react to judge dropping murder charges
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Ramon Figueroa and John Jones have been waiting for years to hear the ruling given by Judge Hugo Loza on Monday. However, they say the last thing they were expecting to hear was the murder charges being dropped against the two teenagers accused of starting a fire that killed firefighter Patrick […]
Central California Blood Center extends hours, hopes more people will donate
The Central California Blood Center is calling on the community to take action by donating blood during a time of urgent need.
Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
