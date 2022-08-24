Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash threw him from his bike, which burst into flames on a Federal Way road.

The crash happened on Tuesday before 4 p.m. in the 100 block of South 348th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly put out the fire.

The motorcyclist was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with critical injuries.

The road was closed for the investigation.

