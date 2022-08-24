Read full article on original website
Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
Macon nurse opens training school to address healthcare worker shortage
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon woman who's been a nurse for nearly three decades has opened a new business. Aside from being a nurse for 29 years, Patricia Duncan, RN, BSN, MBA, has also taught medication aides across the state for the past nine years. Throughout her work, Duncan...
Historic Macon announces 2022 Fading Five list of endangered historic structures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced its updated Fading Five list of endangered historic structures Thursday. 2022 marks the program’s eighth year. It targets historic sites in Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development issues or neglect. The Executive Director of Historic Macon, Ethiel Garlington,...
Unity N Community hosts ‘Fun Without Guns’ events
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon. It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
Peach County Schools working to increase safety at games
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — "Most of our families come, and we want to be able to play and know that our families are safe," says Senior Jose Perez. Perez has played football at Fort Valley High School all four years, and he says football is about community. This season he says he's coming for a state ring.
Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
The Backpack Buddies Ministries works to provide kids' meals during the school year
MACON, Ga. — One program is using food to make a difference in the lives of kids in Central Georgia who may not know when or where their next meal is coming from. The Backpack Buddies Ministry started 11 years ago. They knew how important it is that kids are fed and recognized the need for it in their own community.
'Everyone should know CPR': Jones County woman opens CPR training center
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — After 16 years in the trauma unit, Senesta Roberson was looking for a change. What she found inspiring was helping those when they may least expect it. Roberson opened her business M.A.G.S CPR Life Changing Destiny, LLC in late June. She says while certification does cost, you should know the basics.
'It's a real deal': Dublin Youth Council set to host teen symposium
DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's City Council has a shadow called the Dublin Youth Council. It's an opportunity for teens to get involved in local government and find solutions to community concerns. This year, Dublin will host the youth symposium for youth councils all over Georgia. Dublin Teen Council Mayor...
'Free to the employees': YKK in Macon opens on-site health clinic
MACON, Ga. — YKK USA, a manufacturing company that creates zippers, employs 700 people at their Macon site, and now, employees have access to a medical clinic at their plant on Chestney Road. Deborah Williams has worked at YKK for close to 40 years. She says the clinic makes...
Monroe County church giving back with free oil changes
JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A church in Monroe County is giving back to single mothers and grandmothers. The men’s ministry at Sanctuary Baptist Church is hosting a free oil change event for the third time. Last year, the church helped about half a dozen women. 10 women are...
Macon Transit Authority to recognize late bus operator
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Transit Authority will be taking time this Friday and Saturday to remember an employee the service has lost. At 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, every MTA bus will pull over and stop for two minutes to memorialize the late fixed route bus operator Marcus Pearson.
Doctors at Atrium Health Navicent urge vaccinations during National Immunization Month
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent is reminding people of the importance of being up to date on vaccinations. August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and physicians are urging community members to get all the required vaccines for their children and themselves. Some of the vaccines include:. Chickenpox.
'You can survive this with some love': Central Georgia foster care advocate group needs volunteers
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia's Court Appointed Special Advocates help connects foster kids with loving families. It is focused on identifying the children's specific needs to the best of their abilities, Susanna Patterson, the executive director of Central Georgia's CASA, said. CASA is in need of volunteers, because it...
Crews fight house fire on Hitchcock Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a house fire on Hitchcock Road just off Jeffersonville Road Wednesday night. Macon-Bibb fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots as smoke continues to billow from the roof of the house. According to Lt. Kyle Murray with Macon-Bibb Fire...
Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
VERIFY: Yes, it is illegal to abandon animals in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County says they're getting more abandoned animals than they have in the past. So, is it illegal to abandon an animal in Warner Robins?. 13WMAZ spoke with a Warner Robins Animal Control Officer and looked up the City of Warner...
Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club
Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
