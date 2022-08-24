ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Historic Macon announces 2022 Fading Five list of endangered historic structures

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced its updated Fading Five list of endangered historic structures Thursday. 2022 marks the program’s eighth year. It targets historic sites in Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development issues or neglect. The Executive Director of Historic Macon, Ethiel Garlington,...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Unity N Community hosts ‘Fun Without Guns’ events

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon. It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Peach County Schools working to increase safety at games

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — "Most of our families come, and we want to be able to play and know that our families are safe," says Senior Jose Perez. Perez has played football at Fort Valley High School all four years, and he says football is about community. This season he says he's coming for a state ring.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Fire Prevention#1111 First St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
41nbc.com

Monroe County church giving back with free oil changes

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A church in Monroe County is giving back to single mothers and grandmothers. The men’s ministry at Sanctuary Baptist Church is hosting a free oil change event for the third time. Last year, the church helped about half a dozen women. 10 women are...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Transit Authority to recognize late bus operator

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Transit Authority will be taking time this Friday and Saturday to remember an employee the service has lost. At 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, every MTA bus will pull over and stop for two minutes to memorialize the late fixed route bus operator Marcus Pearson.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Crews fight house fire on Hitchcock Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a house fire on Hitchcock Road just off Jeffersonville Road Wednesday night. Macon-Bibb fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots as smoke continues to billow from the roof of the house. According to Lt. Kyle Murray with Macon-Bibb Fire...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club

Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
AMERICUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy