Will BLACKPINK Bring Girl Groups Back to the Hot 100 Top 10 With ‘Pink Venom’?

By Katie Atkinson and Keith Caulfield
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

BLACKPINK have been in our area since way back in 2016, but there are two areas they’ve yet to conquer: the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the very top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

On the new episode of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), Katie & Keith are wondering: Could “Pink Venom” be the quartet’s first Hot 100 top 10 hit? Previously, they’ve reached as high as No. 13, thanks to “Ice Cream,” their 2020 collab with Selena Gomez . Meanwhile, on the Billboard 200, their 2020 project The Album debuted and peaked at No. 2, but when Born Pink is released on Sept. 16, could it go all the way to the top?

Listen to the full episode below, where we break down BLACKPINK ’s chart chances and talk about the history of K-pop and girl groups in general on our flagship Billboard charts.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on Nicki Minaj ’s “Super Freaky Girl” debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100, while Rod Wave and Megan Thee Stallion both see their latest albums bow in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard ’s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard ’s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard ’s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. ( Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)

