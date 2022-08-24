Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado out for finale vs. Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado returned home to be with his wife for the birth of their child. Manager Oliver Marmol told reporters that Arenado notified the team early on Thursday. Tommy Edman was listed to start at third base and bat seventh in the lineup for the...
Cubs Dominated by the St. Louis Cardinals in 13-3 Loss
The Chicago Cubs have been playing good baseball. They did not on Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite taking the first of two on Tuesday, the Cubs lost in spectacular fashion 13-3 in the evening game, one that also saw Chicago's slugger Franmil Reyes have to pitch.
8 Series to Circle on Cubs’ 2023 Schedule
On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs announced their 2023 schedule, and let’s just say, it’s wonderful. For the first time in MLB history, each team will play every other club at least once. As part of MLB’s push for a balanced schedule, each team will now play just four series against divisional opponents, two series against the rest of the teams in their league, and one series against each team in their opposite league.
Cubs, Cardinals gear up for rubber match of 5-game set
Marcus Stroman has thrown the ball quite well for the Chicago Cubs of late. However, the right-hander will hope for a better performance than the last time he faced the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago when he leads the Cubs in the rubber match of a five-game series on Thursday.
Assad, 4 relievers help Cubs stop Cards' 8-game streak, 2-0
CHICAGO — (AP) — Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter as the Chicago Cubs cooled off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Michael Rucker (3-1), Sean Newcomb,...
Cubs Pitcher Rucker is Finding Success in August
Since Michael Rucker was recalled after the trades of pitchers David Robertson, Scott Effross, and Mychal Givens at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Rucker has delivered more than the Chicago Cub ever expected. In the month of August, the young righty has a 2.03 ERA and 2.82 FIP in 13.1 innings of work.
Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup for Thursday matinee
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will yield second base and leadoff duties to Zach McKinstry on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Morel will start on third base and bat ninth. McKinstry...
McKinstry, Pitching Key To Cubs Victory Over Cardinals
After a brutal 13-3 loss in their previous outing, the Chicago Cubs didn't dwell on the past, outclassing the St. Louis Cardinals at the dish and on the mound to pick up the 7-1 victory. The Cubs sent Luke Farrell to the mound for his season debut. The righty previously...
Cubs' Rafael Ortega out Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Nelson Velazquez will move to center field in place of Ortega while Seiya Suzuki starts in right and hits third. Velazquez has a $2,200 salary...
Cubs Prospect Wesneski Inches Closer to Promotion
Pitcher Hayden Wesneski, the Cubs' 12th-ranked prospect, could see a debut in the majors before the end of the season.
Anthony Santander boosts Orioles over White Sox in 11th
Kyle Stowers belted a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Anthony Santander had an RBI single in the 11th to fuel the host Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Chicago appeared poised to pick up the win. However,...
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will patrol center field after Nelson Velazquez was shifted to right and Seiya Suzuki was rested. In a matchup against Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at...
Zach McKinstry's first Cubs homer contributes to rout of Cards
Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs as the host Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday, evening the five-game series at two wins apiece. McKinstry, acquired by the Cubs in the deal that sent reliever Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 30, recorded an RBI groundout during a three-run second inning, then clubbed a two-run shot off St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (10-10) in the seventh.
Zach McKinstry leading off for Cubs Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry will bat leadoff in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. McKinstry will lead off the order after batting ninth on Wednesday. He will also move from third to second base in place of an idle Nick Madrigal. McKinstry...
Cubs Select Nicholas Padilla
The Cubs have selected the contract of right-hander Nicholas Padilla from Triple-A Iowa and appointed him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader, per a club announcement. Jason Heyward was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding 40-man move. Chicago also formally announced its previously reported selection of righty Javier Assad and optioned righty Kervin Castro to Iowa. Chicago’s 40-man roster is now at capacity.
