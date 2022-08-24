ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sh1Mj_0hSjF6wv00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office.

Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield on Aug. 11, according to the coroner’s office. He was transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where he died on Aug. 13.

Tips for water safety during the summer season

The coroner’s office conducted a post-death examination and determined his cause of death to be drowning and the manner was an accident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 6

Related
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 people shot, wounded in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were wounded by gunfire Thursday night in northeast Bakersfield. Emergency crews and police were called to the area of Jefferson Street at Jefferson Park where one person was found with non-life threatening injuries, a police officer told 17 News at the scene. Two more people were found a few […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

BPD searching for vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday. Police said the vehicle is an early 2000s black Chevrolet or GMC pick-up, with an extended cab. There is damage near the driver’s headlight and the driver’s side rear […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Nexstar Media Inc
Bakersfield Now

Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Preventing childhood drowning

Another tragic reminder this week of the dangers of children around water. The Kern County coroner confirmed that a one-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a backyard pool on August 11, died only days later in the hospital. By our count this is the sixth child drowning in Kern County this year alone. Four […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

Body found near dumpster behind southeast Bakersfield restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police officers are investigating how a body ended up in a dumpster enclosure behind a restaurant in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Officers were called out to the scene neat East Brundage Lane and Oswell Street around 10 a.m.. When first responders arrived they found...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fentanyl-burrito case goes cold

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The question remains: who placed a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing Fentanyl on the fast-food burrito of a 9-year-old girl? The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is left with no leads and a real head-scratcher. Wednesday morning, KCSO confirmed that ‘detectives have exhausted all leads’ and that the case ‘will remain inactive until […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter in 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man accused in a 2019 shooting of attempted murder and instead convicted him of the lesser charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as well as gun and threat charges, according to court records. Adanid Rebollar is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 21 for a shooting […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location within city limits on Aug. 26. The department said officers will screen vehicles at the checkpoint between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday morning. In a statement, Bakersfield police said DUI checkpoints can reduce the number of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy