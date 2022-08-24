Read full article on original website
Former Alabama walk-on running back placed on Chiefs' injured reserve
Alabama has a share of former running backs on NFL rosters. One of those is former walk-on running back Derrick Gore. On Tuesday, ProFootballTalk’s Charean Williams reported that Gore was placed on the Chiefs’ injured reserve seamlessly ending his 2022 season before it started. Gore joined Alabama by...
Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera could join list of NFL coaches on the hot seat
Dating back to his days as a player for Mike Ditka and the hard-nosed Chicago Bears teams of the 1980s,
ESPN
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and rookie Aidan Hutchinson get roasted on Hard Knocks
Josh Adams, a Motown-based comedian, crashed the Detroit Lions team activity meeting with a boatload of jokes for head coach Dan Campbell, rookie Aidan Hutchinson and anyone in his vicinity. Adams' roasting session was included on the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" featuring the Lions. "I didn't know Coach...
Bears LB Roquan Smith made immediate impact in return to team drills on Tuesday
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is back at practice following the end of his contract “hold-in” last Saturday. Following a ramp-up period where Smith participated in only individual drills, Smith returned to team drills on Tuesday, where he had an immediate impact. According to media members in attendance...
Report: Dolphins Willing to Trade TE Mike Gesicki
He’s coming off a season in which he posted career highs in receptions and yardage.
Bears guard Teven Jenkins looks to secure starting role
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Teven Jenkins’ journey to the brink of becoming a Chicago Bears starter included numerous peaks and valleys in a short period. Now Jenkins could be on the verge of securing the Bears’ starting right guard spot, though he still can’t be certain of the future heading into Saturday’s preseason finale at Cleveland against the Browns. “I would just say it’s been like a roller coaster and a mix of emotions for me,” Jenkins said. “Going from (No.) 2 or right tackle (No.) 3 ... to go to second right guard and I’m starting right now, it’s a lot about seizing opportunity. “That’s one thing I’m looking forward to doing this weekend.”
Eddie Jackson, rebuilding Bears intend to 'shock a lot of people' in 2022
Seven months after the Bears hired Matt Eberflus as their new head coach and began working to create a new culture, players are starting to sound like their coaches. That includes veteran safety Eddie Jackson.
Why St. Brown, Muhammad have been vital for Bears' new staff
LAKE FOREST – Installing new offensive and defensive schemes can be a monumental task for a new coaching staff. They need a lot of things to go right to enter Week 1 with the offense and defense both at a place to be successful. The Bears had near-perfect attendance...
NFL Comeback Player of the Year Betting Breakdown
Derrick Henry is the SI Sportsbook favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year, ahead of Jameis Winston.
Jets release OL Caleb Benenoch
The Jets released offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch among their cuts to trim their roster to 80. Benenoch only lasted a few weeks with the Jets. He came on board shortly after Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury along with the injury to Conor McDermott. With the releases of Benenoch...
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has told the organization that he wants to be traded just two years after he was the team’s second-round pick. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client, as they have refused to release him. Slavin cited Mims receiving “no opportunities with the starting offense” despite working hard in the offseason.
Yardbarker
The Jets Continue To Hold An Unwanted NFL Record In 2022
The New York Jets acquired an impressive haul during the 2022 NFL Draft. In the first round alone, they got cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and defensive end Jermaine Johnson II. A round later, they were able to get running back Breece Hall. That draft...
