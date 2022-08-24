ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Bears guard Teven Jenkins looks to secure starting role

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Teven Jenkins’ journey to the brink of becoming a Chicago Bears starter included numerous peaks and valleys in a short period. Now Jenkins could be on the verge of securing the Bears’ starting right guard spot, though he still can’t be certain of the future heading into Saturday’s preseason finale at Cleveland against the Browns. “I would just say it’s been like a roller coaster and a mix of emotions for me,” Jenkins said. “Going from (No.) 2 or right tackle (No.) 3 ... to go to second right guard and I’m starting right now, it’s a lot about seizing opportunity. “That’s one thing I’m looking forward to doing this weekend.”
