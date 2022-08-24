Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Adams by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 05:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Concordia Parish in northeastern Louisiana Central Adams County in southwestern Mississippi * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 550 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Vidalia. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Natchez, Vidalia, Ferriday, Clayton, West Ferriday, Spokane, Deer Park and Ridgecrest. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion; Simpson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Mississippi, including the following counties, Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, and Simpson. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain will develop and move across the Watch area today. Additional rainfall on already saturated ground will quickly run off and could lead to additional flooding. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
