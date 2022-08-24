Effective: 2022-08-26 05:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Concordia Parish in northeastern Louisiana Central Adams County in southwestern Mississippi * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 550 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Vidalia. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Natchez, Vidalia, Ferriday, Clayton, West Ferriday, Spokane, Deer Park and Ridgecrest. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

ADAMS COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO