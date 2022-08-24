ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bossip

Browns Fan Goes Viral Over Offensive DeShaun Watson Shirts

A Cleveland Browns fan recently went viral for peddling offensive Deshaun Watson T-shirts supporting his alleged behavior, and the NFL team reportedly can’t do anything about it. Cleveland Browns fans can’t control their excitement for Deshaun Watson hopefully make them a winning team again and they’re showing that excitement...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#49ers#Browns#American Football#Nfl#Sports
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Remember A Shocking Andrew Luck Anniversary

The Indianapolis Colts had some success during the years when Andrew Luck was their starting quarterback. They made the playoffs four times and reached the AFC Championship Game once. Unfortunately, injuries forced the Stanford alumnus to retire from the game at 29 years old. NFL insider Dov Kleiman recalled the...
NBC Sports

Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Texans Not Expected To Make LT Laremy Tunsil Available

Dallas just lost star LT Tyron Smith for what will probably be the majority of the season and former Texans beat reporter John McClain tweeted it would make sense for the rebuilding Houston team to take advantage of the Cowboys’ desperation and trade Tunsil for a haul. However, Wilson...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Jacoby Brissett to start preseason finale vs. Bears, showcase Browns offense

Jacoby Brissett is ready to end the Cleveland Browns quarterback uncertainty. When the original Deshaun Watson 6-game suspension was announced, most people felt that Cleveland would opt for Brissett. But when Watson’s suspension was pushed to 11 games, many people expected the Browns to make a move. Jimmy Garoppolo was immeditaely linked to Cleveland following […] The post Jacoby Brissett to start preseason finale vs. Bears, showcase Browns offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy