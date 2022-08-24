Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer Preview: a team-by-team look at the 2022 season
A team-by-team preview of the 2022 girls soccer season: Chippewa Coach: Ruth Coney (27th season) Last Season: 16-5-2 (9-2-1 WCAL) ...
deseret.com
High school volleyball: Stellar serving lifts Mountain View over Pleasant Grove
The sign of a great team is the ability to overcome challenges and show resiliency. Mountain View is proving early this season it is a great team. Despite falling behind early Tuesday night at Pleasant Grove, the Bruins rallied to take control of the match in a 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 sweep over the Vikings.
Top Pueblo girls volleyball players to watch in the 2022 season
The 2022 girls volleyball season is officially underway, and several of Pueblo's most talented players have high expectations for themselves and their teams this year. From four-year starters to upstart freshmen, there are plenty of outstanding players in the Pueblo area to keep an eye on over the course of the season. Here are some of the top players to watch, compiled with the help of their coaches:
deseret.com
High school soccer: Thursday night highlights include Layton and Weber going down to the wire, Hillcrest wining in double overtime
Games rarely get more tense than Thursday’s game in Layton. The Lancers went into the second half up 1-0, but The Warriors wouldn’t go away easily. They tied the game 2-2 in the second half and push the game to a shutout. It was an amazingly tight shootout that ultimately went to 13 shots.
KULR8
Butte tops Billings Senior 36-28 in rain, lightning to kick off Class AA football season
BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte High and Billings Senior opened the Class AA football season with a game that was just as electric as the sky. Despite a 30-minute lightning delay and on-and-off pouring rain, the Bulldogs and Broncs poured on the touchdowns, as the home team came out victorious 36-28.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat boys soccer takes first game in league play
The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team kicked off league play with a 2-1 victory over Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Both teams found the net in the first half but were unable to score in the final 40 minutes of regulation to send the 1-1 game to overtime. The...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic softball bounces back against Centura-Central Valley
CAIRO. — After suffering its first loss of the season Monday night at the hands of Hastings St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic rebounded with a 13-5 win at Centura-Central Valley on Tuesday. The Stars started and finished with a flurry, scoring nine runs through the first four innings and topping...
hebervalleyradio.com
Wasatch Sports Roundup: 8/25
HERRIMAN, Utah-Cade Uluave ran for 211 yards and three scores on 19 carries and Semisi Kinikini added 224 yards on 21 carries and two more touchdowns as the Mountain Ridge Sentinels overpowered Wasatch 51-33 in non-region football play Thursday. The Wasps’ offense excelled, posting 576 yards. The Wasps’ standout performers...
