The Pueblo Chieftain

Top Pueblo girls volleyball players to watch in the 2022 season

The 2022 girls volleyball season is officially underway, and several of Pueblo's most talented players have high expectations for themselves and their teams this year. From four-year starters to upstart freshmen, there are plenty of outstanding players in the Pueblo area to keep an eye on over the course of the season. Here are some of the top players to watch, compiled with the help of their coaches:
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys soccer takes first game in league play

The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team kicked off league play with a 2-1 victory over Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Both teams found the net in the first half but were unable to score in the final 40 minutes of regulation to send the 1-1 game to overtime. The...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Kearney Hub

Kearney Catholic softball bounces back against Centura-Central Valley

CAIRO. — After suffering its first loss of the season Monday night at the hands of Hastings St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic rebounded with a 13-5 win at Centura-Central Valley on Tuesday. The Stars started and finished with a flurry, scoring nine runs through the first four innings and topping...
KEARNEY, NE
hebervalleyradio.com

Wasatch Sports Roundup: 8/25

HERRIMAN, Utah-Cade Uluave ran for 211 yards and three scores on 19 carries and Semisi Kinikini added 224 yards on 21 carries and two more touchdowns as the Mountain Ridge Sentinels overpowered Wasatch 51-33 in non-region football play Thursday. The Wasps’ offense excelled, posting 576 yards. The Wasps’ standout performers...
HERRIMAN, UT

