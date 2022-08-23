ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix residents can weigh in on 24th Street-Broadway development

By Madeleine Parrish, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Leer en español

Community members can offer ideas about what they hope to see developed at 24th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix at an event at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting, for those who live in the neighborhood, go to church there or visit loved ones who live in the area, is at the Broadway Heritage Neighborhood Resource Center, 2405 E. Broadway Road.

Here's what you need to know.

Why is this intersection special?

In the 20th century, the area was a community for Black and Hispanic individuals and families who were unable to live farther north because of racist redlining practices. In the 1970s and 1980s, the intersection was a lively source of community and entertainment — family-owned businesses catered to nearby residents, including a grocery store that allowed residents to shop on credit, a fast food drive-in and an arcade. Read more about the history of the intersection here .

Now, the city of Phoenix is promoting the intersection’s proximity to Interstate 10 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as well as its recent residential growth, to developers. District 8 Councilmember Carlos Garcia wants a potential developer to honor the rich history of the area as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZ9UV_0hSjDfUZ00

What’s at the intersection now?

Despite decades of talks of redevelopment, most of the property around the historic intersection is now vacant.

The city-owned Broadway Heritage Neighborhood Resource Center sits on the southeast corner. Many residents say the center is inaccessible and refer to it as a police substation. The area is lined with police cars, and one of its original purposes when it opened in 2005 was to house a 24/7 police substation. Garcia is now trying to reactivate the center.

The other three corners are vacant. Just south of the southwest corner, single-family, market-rate houses are being built on privately owned land.

A fresh look at iconic intersection: Torn down in 1999, Phoenix now hopes to redevelop 24th Street and Broadway Road

What part of the intersection is up for development?

Twelve city-owned acres on the intersection’s southwest corner will be up for development.

Part of the land was acquired in 1999 when the city condemned the land and knocked down three businesses, including a grocery store, in an effort to combat crime and attract development. That parcel has been vacant ever since.

Approximately one-third of the site is commercially zoned, and the remaining portion is zoned for single-family residences. City officials say the zoning likely will change during the development process.

What are the next steps?

In March, the city sent out a request for information to developers, an informal process that allows the city to get a sense of what developers say is possible for the corner. The city received five responses to the RFI, and they included suggestions for grocery stores and housing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqc73_0hSjDfUZ00

Now, Garcia’s District 8 office is conducting outreach to find out what residents in the area would like to see at the southwest corner. Garcia is contracting with local resident Thomas Claiborn to conduct surveys in the area with a goal of 300 responses.

The Thursday meeting is designed for residents and other interested stakeholders to offer their ideas.

Once Garcia knows what community members want to see in this area — hopefully by this fall — he will give the city’s Community and Economic Development Department the green light to send out an official request for proposal to developers. The RFP can include specific details about what type of development is sought.

Once responses from developers are received, a panel consisting of individuals from the city's economic development and planning departments, someone from the development community and a local resident will decide on the winning proposal.

The panel’s recommendation will go through Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director Christine Mackay and City Manager Jeff Barton. Ultimately, the City Council will have to approve the development agreement and any zoning changes.

What do community members want so far?

So far, residents have expressed a desire for a health clinic, healthy grocery options and entertainment, including restaurants, a movie theater and a bowling alley. Some want to see a credit union, and others hope to see spaces for recreation. Claiborn has also found that residents outside of a two-mile radius hope to see housing.

Claiborn and Garcia want the developer's project to serve the residents who live nearby. Claiborn wants a potential developer to build connections within the community and take a holistic approach to address a history of redlining and under-resourcing; for example, the intersection is in a food desert.

Moving forward, these community connections could be embedded in the development process through an agreement with a developer that includes certain expectations — for example, an agreement to hire from the surrounding community or creating a community consultation group.

Madeleine Parrish covers south Phoenix for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at madeleine.parrish@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @maddieparrish61.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix residents can weigh in on 24th Street-Broadway development

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school

PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
oucampus.org

828 West Earll Drive

The MOST central location in Phoenix! Near everything! St. Joseph’s Hospital, Phoenix College, Sky Harbor Airport, Scottsdale, Downtown, hiking, business, everything. This is the most central location you could be in the Phoenix metro area! Fun, eclectically decorated, cozy bungalow house in a great area! Walk to Sprouts for groceries, restaurants and more! Home was recently fully remodeled. All new kitchen with gas stove and new cabinets, newer furniture, fresh paint, window coverings. Huge yard! Popcorn machine! Netflix, Hulu TV included, WiFi, propane grill. Welcome home!
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Glendale sees rent fall for one-bedroom apartments

Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Phoenix#Economic Development#Leer En Espa Ol Community#Hispanic
SignalsAZ

Peoria Hosts the Peoria Country Fest

Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant and the City of Peoria will host the Peoria Country Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, featuring live country music from four popular country artists and live bull riding. The event also includes food trucks, a beer garden, and mechanical bull riding. The Peoria Country...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

House heavily damaged by fire in northeast Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters have extinguished a large fire that broke out at a northeast Phoenix home Thursday morning. Just before 7 a.m., someone called 911 about a fire in their neighbor’s backyard that was spreading to the house. When fire crews arrived at the home, on Sylvia Street near 56th Street and Cactus Road, the family had already made it out safely.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley sisters still missing one month later

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month. Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m. The sisters...
GOODYEAR, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
azbex.com

Phoenix Hotel to Become 200-unit Multifamily

An outdated and poorly performing Embassy Suites hotel on 3.79 acres on East Thomas Road between 24th Street and the Grand Canal could soon become a 200-unit multifamily complex under a planned unit development request submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department last week. Commercial uses lie to the north, east...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Reversing Climate Change Locally – Scottsdale Looks to Make City Cooler

Let’s be honest: in the midst of worsening climate change, Maricopa County might not be the ideal place to be. We have spoken at length about the worsening water crisis perpetuated by the current megadrought; combine that with the fact that 110 degree days in the summer are already difficult enough, and it starts to turn into an existential crisis of livability in the area. Thankfully, Scottsdale is not waiting until things get worse before taking action.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Family-owned Frutilandia expands in metro Phoenix with 3 new locations

PHOENIX — Family-owned Frutilandia is expanding in metro Phoenix with the addition of three locations in Glendale, Chandler and Mesa. The Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant recently debuted its headquarters and drive-thru service on Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler, according to a press release. The location near 59th Avenue...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Confrontation in south Phoenix ends with deadly shooting

PHOENIX - A man was shot and killed in south Phoenix on Wednesday night, and police say the suspected shooter is the one who made the 911 call. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. Officers found the body of 52-year-old Jesus...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man detained after another man shot, killed in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been detained after another man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Wednesday night. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Broadway Road just after 7 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a man shot. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy