Phoenix residents can weigh in on 24th Street-Broadway development

Community members can offer ideas about what they hope to see developed at 24th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix at an event at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting, for those who live in the neighborhood, go to church there or visit loved ones who live in the area, is at the Broadway Heritage Neighborhood Resource Center, 2405 E. Broadway Road.

Here's what you need to know.

Why is this intersection special?

In the 20th century, the area was a community for Black and Hispanic individuals and families who were unable to live farther north because of racist redlining practices. In the 1970s and 1980s, the intersection was a lively source of community and entertainment — family-owned businesses catered to nearby residents, including a grocery store that allowed residents to shop on credit, a fast food drive-in and an arcade. Read more about the history of the intersection here .

Now, the city of Phoenix is promoting the intersection’s proximity to Interstate 10 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as well as its recent residential growth, to developers. District 8 Councilmember Carlos Garcia wants a potential developer to honor the rich history of the area as well.

What’s at the intersection now?

Despite decades of talks of redevelopment, most of the property around the historic intersection is now vacant.

The city-owned Broadway Heritage Neighborhood Resource Center sits on the southeast corner. Many residents say the center is inaccessible and refer to it as a police substation. The area is lined with police cars, and one of its original purposes when it opened in 2005 was to house a 24/7 police substation. Garcia is now trying to reactivate the center.

The other three corners are vacant. Just south of the southwest corner, single-family, market-rate houses are being built on privately owned land.

A fresh look at iconic intersection: Torn down in 1999, Phoenix now hopes to redevelop 24th Street and Broadway Road

What part of the intersection is up for development?

Twelve city-owned acres on the intersection’s southwest corner will be up for development.

Part of the land was acquired in 1999 when the city condemned the land and knocked down three businesses, including a grocery store, in an effort to combat crime and attract development. That parcel has been vacant ever since.

Approximately one-third of the site is commercially zoned, and the remaining portion is zoned for single-family residences. City officials say the zoning likely will change during the development process.

What are the next steps?

In March, the city sent out a request for information to developers, an informal process that allows the city to get a sense of what developers say is possible for the corner. The city received five responses to the RFI, and they included suggestions for grocery stores and housing.

Now, Garcia’s District 8 office is conducting outreach to find out what residents in the area would like to see at the southwest corner. Garcia is contracting with local resident Thomas Claiborn to conduct surveys in the area with a goal of 300 responses.

The Thursday meeting is designed for residents and other interested stakeholders to offer their ideas.

Once Garcia knows what community members want to see in this area — hopefully by this fall — he will give the city’s Community and Economic Development Department the green light to send out an official request for proposal to developers. The RFP can include specific details about what type of development is sought.

Once responses from developers are received, a panel consisting of individuals from the city's economic development and planning departments, someone from the development community and a local resident will decide on the winning proposal.

The panel’s recommendation will go through Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director Christine Mackay and City Manager Jeff Barton. Ultimately, the City Council will have to approve the development agreement and any zoning changes.

What do community members want so far?

So far, residents have expressed a desire for a health clinic, healthy grocery options and entertainment, including restaurants, a movie theater and a bowling alley. Some want to see a credit union, and others hope to see spaces for recreation. Claiborn has also found that residents outside of a two-mile radius hope to see housing.

Claiborn and Garcia want the developer's project to serve the residents who live nearby. Claiborn wants a potential developer to build connections within the community and take a holistic approach to address a history of redlining and under-resourcing; for example, the intersection is in a food desert.

Moving forward, these community connections could be embedded in the development process through an agreement with a developer that includes certain expectations — for example, an agreement to hire from the surrounding community or creating a community consultation group.

Madeleine Parrish covers south Phoenix for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at madeleine.parrish@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @maddieparrish61.

