Estacada, OR

Dog missing for three days rescued from Oregon cliff

ESTACADA, Ore. — Three days after falling off the side of a cliff, a chihuahua has been reunited with her family thanks to the hard work of rescuers. Flora, a 9-year-old chihuahua, was on a road trip with her owners Robert and Diane when she sneaked out of the couple’s RV when they had pulled over, KPTV reported.
ESTACADA, OR
KXL

Body Found Near Trail In Columbia River Gorge

CORBETT, Ore. — A person was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies say it...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

Body Of Hiker Recovered In The Columbia River Gorge

CORBETT, Ore. — Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a person who was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon. The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

13-year-old girl missing again from Portland home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing again from her foster-care home on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. This is the second time in a month that ODHS has reported Rohrbach as missing and possibly in danger. Previously, she was reported as missing on Aug. 1 and found Aug. 4.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman found dead after assault in NE Portland identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was found dead after an assault in northeast Portland has been identified by police. Penelope Fagan, 59, was found dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 8. Officers found her dead after responding to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
pethelpful.com

Video of Bear Enjoying a Good Soak at the Oregon Zoo Couldn't Be More Innocent

Everyone needs to get in their last summer activities as the season end draws near. Because like it or not, that cool autumn days are not too far away. That means people are probably flooding the hiking trails, beaches and swimming pools. And that very much includes us! We're soaking it all in. And you best believe animals are getting in on the last of the summer activities too.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
WASHOUGAL, WA
kptv.com

Home considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five narrowly escaped a house fire in northern Clark County early Friday morning. At about 1:21 a.m., Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Northwest Hayes Road, east of Woodland. Officials said children in the...
kezi.com

Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash

ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

On the Go for TriMet FX2-Division

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet will be launching a new service and bus that will make it easier than ever to navigate one of Portland’s busiest roads. TriMet says FX2-Division will reduce travel times between downtown Portland and Gresham by 20%. FX2-Division opens on Sept. 18. Before that, TriMet...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
VANCOUVER, WA
extension.org

Identity of insect in Blueberry patch #808008

Please help us identify this insect. We are not sure if it is a hazard or beneficial. Thank you Emily & Kristi Brightwood, Or. Thank you for your question. I believe it is a twice-stabbed stink bug, but since the photo isn't taken directly above the insect, I can't see the pattern very well. Stink bugs in Oregon that are found in crops are listed and shown here: https://www.oregon.gov/oda/shared/Documents/Publications/IPPM/StinkBugGuide.pdf.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Passenger from Scio single-engine plane crash dies

LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The passenger on the single-engine airplane that crashed Sunday afternoon near Scio on Richardson Gap Road died Wednesday from her injuries, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger was identified as Amy Jackson of Independence, and the wife of the deceased aircraft...
SCIO, OR

