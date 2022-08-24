Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Rubio, DeSantis team up after Demings advances in Senate race
On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio teamed up just hours after Rubio’s biggest threat for his Senate seat, Democrat Val Demings, moved forward in the primary. Senator Rubio was right at Governor DeSantis’ side as they crisscrossed the state on Wednesday, calling their trip the ‘Keep Florida...
Governor’s race to decide future of reproductive rights in Florida
Reproductive rights are poised to become one of the defining issues in the Florida governor’s race, with Democratic nominee Charlie Crist and incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis occupying diametrically opposed positions on abortion. Crist says he will sign an executive order giving women in Florida the right to choose...
Could Crist and Demings help each other win in the general election
With the candidates now set for November’s governor’s race, Democrat Charlie Crist faces an uphill battle as he tries to topple Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis. Crist says he’ll focus on abortion rights and remind voters about other controversial aspects of DeSantis’ leadership, but the big concern for Crist is money since DeSantis has hundreds of millions of dollars for his campaign.
Florida launches SunPass Savings program for frequent commuters
Florida is launching a new toll discount program for people who use SunPass at state DOT tolls. The program called SunPass Savings is for people who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). In Southwest Florida, only Alligator Alley is included in the program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Andrew 30 years later
30-years-ago Wednesday, South Florida was left stunned by the destructiveness, power, and ferocity of Hurricane Andrew. Andrew was an overwhelming Category 5 storm, the highest level, with winds reaching 165 mph. Andrew’s power leveled the city of Homestead, causing $30,000,000 in damage. Not only did it change the landscape...
Back-to-school survey: The pulse of education in Southwest Florida
Lots of people think they know what’s happening inside of our Southwest Florida schools, but we want to know what’s actually happening. So, teachers, parents, and students, we have put together a back-to-school survey for you. It’ll take less than five minutes, and we need you to fill...
The importance of cypress domes in Southwest Florida
The cypress trees in the wetlands help fight climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air, and they can be found across Southwest Florida. Chad Evers, an instructor with the FGCU Department of Ecology and Environmental Studies, led WINK News through the wetlands on the university’s campus. We walked into waist-deep water to show how these wetlands work together to help the environment.
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 24
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Thursday features above-average heat ahead of scattered thunderstorms
High temperatures will level out in the low to mid-90s under increasing cloud cover. Dew points in the 70s will create a humid feel across the area, with “feels like” temperatures reaching the triple digits during peak heating. Boaters will experience fantastic water conditions. 1- to 2-foot wave heights and a light chop in our bays is forecast.
