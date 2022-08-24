Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
Remembering "Route 66": TV's First "Travel" Show
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Fact Check: Star Wars' Mark Hamill Shares Florida 'Banned Book List'
Star Wars' Mark Hamill tweeted a list of Florida's "banned books" which included Lord of the Rings.
Disney+’s ‘Wedding Season’: How A Truly Transatlantic Action Comedy Journeyed From Script To Screen
Emily in Paris exec Lilly Burns has predicted more U.S. and UK production companies will co-produce together as she unearths how Jax Media and UK indie Dancing Ledge Productions came together to bring Disney+’s Wedding Season to screen. The genre-bending action comedy is the first UK Disney+ original to launch and rolls out on adult-skewing vertical Star and Hulu in the U.S. from September 8. Described by Burns as “Four Weddings and a Funeral meets Die Hard” and starring Canadian-American Alita: Battle Angel star Rosa Salazar and Irishman Gavin Drea (Vikings: Valhalla), Wedding Season is a rare co-production between a U.S. producer, Jax, and Chris Carey’s...
Tiger King, Tech Tycoon Edition: the wild tale of the millionaire who ran for president while wanted for murder
Faked heart attacks, poisoned dogs and mind-altering substances are just part of this truly bizarre documentary on John McAfee – the software pioneer who fled police
TV Fanatic
Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 6 Episode 12
Did Pope manage to get all the information he needed?. On Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 12, he wanted to give some information on a cold case in exchange for a prison transfer. However, it soon became clear there was more going on that he anticipated. Meanwhile, Deran realized the...
Experience: I made a mini version of Monica’s apartment in Friends
I did not grow up with an art background. I was born in the small city of Parral, in Chihuahua, northern Mexico and, as a child, my mind was drawn more to maths and science. I graduated from university as a chemical engineer, then got married and moved to the US in 1992 when my husband took a job in Michigan. I didn’t have a work visa then, but my son, David, and twin daughters, Nora and Lily, kept me busy.
