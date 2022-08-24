Department of Human Services Director agrees with recent audit report criticizing response times to children in danger

Read full article on original website
North Dakota looking at changes to state agency leasing process
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Office of Management and Budget is considering looking at changes to state agencies' leasing and construction management policies. The move comes after a one-point-eight million dollar building construction overrun incurred by the previous attorney general. The interim Government Administration Committee heard testimony Wednesday on how...
Burgum’s plan to slash income taxes. Groundbreaking for Casselton plant. NDSU President condemns student comments.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: Governor Burgum unveils a plan to slash state income taxes. Groundbreaking today for a new $400 million dollar soybean processing plant near Casselton. NDSU's new President is condemning comments reportedly made by students.
North Dakota program working to help families prepare for school year
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division is working with parents and caregivers to prepare for the school year. 'Parents Lead' offers support as children transition back to school. Professionals work directly with children, parents and families to provide information about recognizing the signs and symptoms of a behavioral health concern.
Tuttle making Independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State
(Bismarck, ND) -- Past statewide candidate Charles Tuttle is making an independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State. Tuttle said Wednesday that he had submitted just over the one-thousand signatures needed to make the November ballot. If the signatures are certified, Tuttle will face Republican Michael Howe and Democrat...
Burgum, State Leaders announce flat tax proposal
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are getting some good news from state officials on a normally sore subject, taxes. Governor Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman Representative Craig Headland and fellow legislators Wednesday announced a landmark tax relief plan that would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax, saving North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $250 million annually and eliminating the individual income tax burden altogether for nearly 60 percent of the state’s taxpayers.
Governor Burgum touts economic impact at groundbreaking for new soybean processing plant near Casselton
(Casselton, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum was among the elected officials and community leaders who turned out near Casselton Wednesday for groundbreaking for the new soybean processing plant. "North Dakota Soybean Processors are pursuing a state-of-the-art crushing plant in one of the most productive areas in the world and it's...
North Dakota ranks in top ten for states with highest student loan debt
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota ranks near the top of the list when it comes to states in which college students owe the most money. Personal Finance website WalletHub has released it's 2022 most student debt-ridden states, and North Dakota comes in at number ten. The study was based across...
Two utility companies to build, own transmission line in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two utility companies are set to build an electrical transmission line in southeast North Dakota. The 345-kilovolt transmission line would be co-owned by Otter Tail Power and Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities. “This project, along with the other phase one LRTP projects, will help ensure a reliable, resilient, and...
Minnesota traffic deaths down, but still above pre pandemic levels
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota is seeing fewer deadly crashes in 2022 compared to last year. The Minnesota State Patrol says nearly 270 people were killed on Minnesota roads so far this year, while almost 300 died by this time last year. The state patrol does say however that numbers...
Jensen stands behind remarks comparing COVID, Nazism in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Republican candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen is standing behind remarks he made comparing COVID-19 guidelines to Nazi activities in the 1930s. Jensen made the remarks at an April Mask Off Minnesota event, making reference to the Holocaust, Kristallnacht, and Nazi Germany. Jensen posted a Facebook video...
Minnesota minimum wage set to rise in 2023
St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's minimum wage is set to go up in 2023. The Minnesota Department of Labor says the wages will be adjusted by two-and-a-half percent for inflation. Minnesota has a separate minimum wage for large employers nearly two dollars higher than for small employers, youth and training, and the summer work travel exchange visitor program.
Minnesota entrepreneur has big dreams for tiny electric cars
(St. Joseph, MN) -- A Minnesota entrepreneur is dreaming big when it comes to tiny electric cars. "It's drawing closer to a car than it is a golf cart, even tough the performance is very much in the golf cart space. [It's] deceptively large inside. I'm 6'2', 280 pounds and you know I fit comfortably in the front seat, said Tom Skahen, CEO of St. Joseph-based Opus Motorcar Company.
