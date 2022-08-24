Department of Human Services Director agrees with recent audit report criticizing response times to children in danger

(St. Joseph, MN) -- A Minnesota entrepreneur is dreaming big when it comes to tiny electric cars. "It's drawing closer to a car than it is a golf cart, even tough the performance is very much in the golf cart space. [It's] deceptively large inside. I'm 6'2', 280 pounds and you know I fit comfortably in the front seat, said Tom Skahen, CEO of St. Joseph-based Opus Motorcar Company.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO