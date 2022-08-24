Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats upMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Forsyth County advocacy group teaching adults how to keep kids safe around gunsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
creativeloafing.com
DynaGroove - 70s & 80s Southern & Classic Rock Hits! - FREE SHOW
37 Main Buford hosts a night of 70s & 80s southern and classic rock hits with DynaGroove! Don't miss this FREE show! About this event DOORS: 5PM / 21+ ONLY DynaGroove Facebook Official Website ABOUT: Influenced by music from all genres, DynaGroove and their sound has developed and grown since 2017. Steeped in southern rock and soul, they perform music that speaks to fans across the musical spectrum. Their signature style has become synonymous with a diverse collection of great covers performed with their signature flair. Sure to get the party going and keep you on your feet all night.Not your typical "bar band".DynaGroove is a Power Trio reminiscent of Cream and early Gov't Mule with a side of Otis Redding and Sam Cooke.Get in The GROOVE!! Tags United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Buford, GA#free#entertainment#band#livemusic#gwinnett#buford#classicrock#37main#historicbuford#southernrock Share with friends Share on Facebook Share on Facebook Messenger Share on Linkedin Share on Twitter Share by Email.
macaronikid.com
McDonough Will ROCK Sept. 10 with the McDonough Rock Festival
Get ready music fans! The sounds of classic rock music will reverberate throughout downtown McDonough on September 10 when the McDonough Rock Festival comes to Hood Street Gallery’s outdoor space. The festival will encompass two stages and feature five bands paying homage to the greatest rock music of our time. Bring your lawn chairs and come on down to partake in food, beverages, and great music.
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown club pulls the plug on plans for Hinckley show
The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan will not play his music in Athens, after all. John Hinckley tweeted earlier this week that he had been booked to play an October concert at the World Famous. Now the club on Hull Street in Athens, responding to a backlash of criticism, has uninvited Hinkley, who spent more than four decades behind bars after the assassination attempt that happened in March of 1981.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
What better day to plan your week than Monday? Well, probably Sunday if you really want a head start but that’s not the point. The point here is that there are a bunch of concerts happening this week and I want to fill you in on some of these must-see shows. Have fun!
smokesignalsnews.com
Big Canoe Animal Rescue: Finding ‘Waltzing Matilda’
Big Canoe resident Raquel Quaile and her 14-year-old daughter Alex spotted a stray dog on the side of Steve Tate Highway in early August. Although on her way to Junior Varsity volleyball tryouts, Alex insisted they help even if she missed tryouts. Raquel posted on the Big Canoe Neighbor-to-Neighbor Facebook...
Talking With Tami
La Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant
I wasn’t doing much but at home writing when my girlfriend called me asking me to come try this new breakfast and brunch spot in Winder, Ga called, Le Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles! It’s been a while since I’ve had a good crepe and I was down for trying this place out! Crepes are so delicious to me and you can have them sweet or savory! I tried both when we arrived at this French-inspired eatery!
IN THIS ARTICLE
secretatlanta.co
5 Amazing Record Stores In Atlanta To Snag New And Classic Vinyls
Yea, it’s true we live in the age of iPhone’s, HomePods, Alexa’s and Sonos’ BUT there is nothing like classic tunes being played over classic devices. Atlanta still has record stores located throughout the city where you can find all kinds of gems and classics. From frank Sinatra to AL Green, Dinah Washington to Kiss there are tons of amazing finds. Newer artist such as Summer Walker and Jhene Aiko have even started creating the record version of their albums, because class never goes out of style. Below are a list of 5 record stores to get your retro fix.
Okiboru’s Duluth Outpost Officially Opens
The Michelin-recognized ramen restaurant’s winning recipe is now available in Atlanta's northeast suburb.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Is a massive entertainment complex coming to Morrow?
A multipurpose entertainment complex is to be built in Morrow costing $800 million and covering 26 acres, according to sources around town. The project is said to feature a 26,000-seat amphitheater, 25-story luxury hotel, and nine additional mixed-use towers of at least 20 stories, all in close proximity to Atlanta’s airport, Urbanize reported. The Jonesboro Road location is currently home to a deserted shopping center. An official announcement is expected on Friday morning. Details: atlanta.urbanize.city.
atlantafi.com
6 Of The Best Desserts In Atlanta
If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, there are a select few places you can go in Atlanta to satisfy your needs. In this article, we’ll cover where you can get some of the absolute best dessert dishes in Atlanta. Who’s Got The Best Dessert In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
‘He loved fiercely and with his whole heart’ Midtown shooting victim remembered
ATLANTA, Fulton County (WGCL) – CBS 46 News is learning more about each of the three victims of Monday’s shooting in Midtown. Many are remembering the victims for their kindness and dedication to the work that they do. Among them is 60-year-old Michael Shinners, a beloved property manager...
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
macaronikid.com
McDonough's New Ghost Tour - There's More Downtown than Meets the Eye
Have you ever been in a downtown McDonough business and got that feeling that maybe someone was watching? On Saturday, I had the opportunity to take a sneak peek of the new McDonough Ghost tour put on by Southern Ghost Tours. The tour company officially opens this Friday, August 26 and will run tours on weekend evenings at 7:00 and 9:00 pm. The McDonough walking ghost tour takes participants to various locations around the square and shares stories of early town citizens, tragedies, and ghost sightings.
fox5atlanta.com
4 French bulldogs stolen from Duluth home at gunpoint, owner says
DULUTH, Ga. - A man says he was robbed at gunpoint and the masked men stole four French bulldogs from his Duluth home. The frightening moments were captured on camera and the victim says he's grateful none of the men pulled the trigger. "Lay flat out. Lay flat out. Lay...
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
A Forsyth County bakery beats the odds of opening during pandemic, tastes sweet success
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Looking for a taste of Europe in Forsyth County? Try Amore Mio, a European bakery and coffee shop located off exit 13 at 5955 Bethelview Road, suite 106. Amore Mio's French-inspired pastries are unique sweet treats.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)
thechampionnewspaper.com
In the blink of an eye, summer will end
On Monday, Sept. 5, we will celebrate Labor Day which traditionally marks the end of our summer and ushers in fall. Teachers, students, and administrators are back in the classrooms. Football is being played every weekend, and we are already beginning to see a slight, but much appreciated, drop in temperatures as well as occasional hints of fall foliage colors.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta’s Hurt Park renovation completed, unveiled
Hurt Park in downtown Atlanta has gotten a whole new look. The two-acre triangular park bordered by Edgewood Avenue and Courtland and Gilmer streets is steps away from Georgia State University’s Student Center and other major facilities in the midst of the campus. The two-year renovation of the park included overhauling its fountain with new pumps and water filters, a press release stated. Lighting throughout the park was upgraded, granite stairs were repaired, pedestrian walkways and irrigation were added, drainage issues were addressed and landscaping was enhanced.
Comments / 0