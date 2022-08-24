ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kearney Hub

Kearney Husker fans make trip to Ireland road game

KEARNEY — Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will export their brand of college football to the season opener in Ireland. Representing the Cornhusker state in the trip overseas are Kearney residents who are taking a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team take on the Emerald Isle. “We had never...
KEARNEY, NE
#True Crime#Chronicles#Sentencing#The Lincoln Journal Star#Omaha World Herald
KSNB Local4

King joins Nebraska coaching staff as volunteer assistant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska women’s gymnastics Head Coach Heather Brink announced the addition of Marissa King as the newest member of the Nebraska coaching staff. King will serve as the volunteer assistant for the Huskers. “We are pleased to officially announce the addition of Marissa King to our coaching...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers

Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska. He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class. Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Huskers fans, businesses excited for big game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than two days out from Nebraska’s first game of the season, and already fans and businesses are getting ready for the big game. Fans and business owners are hoping for a good season and the pressure is on the Huskers to deliver. The Huskers...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Former Lincoln Sportswriter Sentenced To Prison

A former sports writer for the Lincoln Journal Star and Husker Athletics will serve at least 15 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor on several different occasions. 50-year-old Brian Rosenthal pled no contest to first-degree sexual assault, reportedly using his status and connection with...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022

A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
saturdaytradition.com

247Sports Recruiting Director provides positive update on trio of 2023 targets for Nebraska

247Sports recruiting director Steve Wiltfong gave an update on Nebraska’s track record in the Class of 2023 with three targets. Nebraska is making progress toward a remarkable recruiting class in 2023. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is closing in on getting 3 commitments from highly touted recruits. Nebraska currently has the No. 45 ranked recruiting class in 2023 (Via 247Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Otoe County Body Identified

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Capital Humane Society Ready For “Clear The Shelters” Event

The Capital Humane Society will be looking to “Clear The Shelter” during a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday. “The purpose of the event is to educate people on pet adoption and basically try to get as many pets adopted as possible on that single day,” says executive director Matt Madcharo.
LINCOLN, NE

