iheart.com
Corn Kid Taking the Internet by Storm, Does Video for Nebraska Cornhuskers
If you've never heard of the "Corn Kid", let's get you caught up. A viral video has been making the rounds of a cute kid sharing his love for corn:. Then, some creative people took clips of that interview, added music, and made a very catchy song:. Corn Kid has...
saturdaytradition.com
Viral video star 'Corn Kid' delivers special shoutout to Nebraska football
Some things are just meant to be. Much like Decoldest Crawford getting an HVAC NIL deal, internet sensation ‘Corn Kid’ gave a message to Nebraska with the season opener coming up. ‘Corn Kid’ went viral after a video of him was posted on YouTube talking about how much...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Husker fans make trip to Ireland road game
KEARNEY — Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will export their brand of college football to the season opener in Ireland. Representing the Cornhusker state in the trip overseas are Kearney residents who are taking a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team take on the Emerald Isle. “We had never...
KSNB Local4
King joins Nebraska coaching staff as volunteer assistant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska women’s gymnastics Head Coach Heather Brink announced the addition of Marissa King as the newest member of the Nebraska coaching staff. King will serve as the volunteer assistant for the Huskers. “We are pleased to officially announce the addition of Marissa King to our coaching...
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: Irish article addresses problems with Nebraska football, but lacks balance
Of all the storylines for the Nebraska football team’s trip to Ireland to face Northwestern this weekend, the ones that lean into the international nature of the competition have interested me the most. I had the opportunity to travel internationally for seven weeks this summer — my first time...
Explore Nebraska history with these state park trails
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history that can be discovered by walking a few of the trails tied to the past. Here are our top suggestions for parks to visit when you’re ready for a good stroll that allows you to explore — and experience — Nebraska history.
Kearney Hub
'A different level': Here's how Nebraska packed up its football team and sent it overseas
DUBLIN — Garrett Nelson abruptly paused amid a sea of red polos. As members of the Nebraska football team trickled into Mansion House in the heart of Dublin ahead of their welcome dinner Tuesday evening, the junior captain pulled out his phone to take a few photos of Dawson Street’s architecture.
Corn Nation
Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers
Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska. He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class. Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida...
WOWT
Huskers fans, businesses excited for big game
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than two days out from Nebraska’s first game of the season, and already fans and businesses are getting ready for the big game. Fans and business owners are hoping for a good season and the pressure is on the Huskers to deliver. The Huskers...
klin.com
Former Lincoln Sportswriter Sentenced To Prison
A former sports writer for the Lincoln Journal Star and Husker Athletics will serve at least 15 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor on several different occasions. 50-year-old Brian Rosenthal pled no contest to first-degree sexual assault, reportedly using his status and connection with...
saturdaytradition.com
AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022
A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction
The 2022 college football season kicks off — where else? — in Dublin, Ireland, as Nebraska and Northwestern meet out of the Big Ten. Both teams are coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign and are hoping this fall will bring an opportunity to get their programs on stronger footing. Here's what ...
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports Recruiting Director provides positive update on trio of 2023 targets for Nebraska
247Sports recruiting director Steve Wiltfong gave an update on Nebraska’s track record in the Class of 2023 with three targets. Nebraska is making progress toward a remarkable recruiting class in 2023. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is closing in on getting 3 commitments from highly touted recruits. Nebraska currently has the No. 45 ranked recruiting class in 2023 (Via 247Sports).
1011now.com
Nearly a decade later, stakeholders say Pinnacle Bank Arena is smashing success, but debt still looms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For nine years, the Pinnacle Bank Arena has been a destination in Lincoln. “The Pinnacle Bank Arena has been an amazing project,” Tom Lorenz, PBA Manager said. The arena has hosted some of music’s biggest names, set the stage for graduates and transformed into a...
kfornow.com
Otoe County Body Identified
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
klin.com
Capital Humane Society Ready For “Clear The Shelters” Event
The Capital Humane Society will be looking to “Clear The Shelter” during a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday. “The purpose of the event is to educate people on pet adoption and basically try to get as many pets adopted as possible on that single day,” says executive director Matt Madcharo.
Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen
In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details. Senior citizenPhoto by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay.
