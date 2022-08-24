Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial
BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31.
Idaho State Journal
US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature...
Idaho State Journal
Rare Nevada fish to get full review for possible US listing
RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials say there’s enough evidence a rare fish along the California-Nevada line may be at risk of extinction to warrant a yearlong review to determine if it should be listed under the Endangered Species Act. Conservationists who petitioned for protection of the...
Idaho State Journal
Water deliveries halted to farmers in Oregon, California
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The Klamath Irrigation District in southern Oregon has reversed course and now says it has complied with a U.S. government order to stop delivering water to farmers in the drought-stricken area. The district's directors initially defied the federal government’s order to shut off water...
Idaho State Journal
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Johnson gets on ballot
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon election officials notified unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Thursday that she has qualified for the November ballot. That puts Johnson, a former legislator, officially in a three-way race against the Democratic and Republican nominees. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is a former Oregon House Speaker and Republican nominee Christine Drazan is a former leader of the minority GOP in the House.
Idaho State Journal
Deal reached to address 2 leaking nuke waste tanks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A deal to address two nuclear waste storage tanks that are leaking radioactive materials into the soil in Washington state was reached Thursday between the state and the U.S. Department of Energy. The waste is left over from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons...
Idaho State Journal
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON
The memories play in Xavier Guillory's mind like movie reels. Tens of years later, it still feels so vivid: He would stand at the front of the street, right where the pavement turned into his family's driveway in Spokane, and squint up into the blue sky, trying to locate the football hurtling back toward earth. That's when his dad's thundering voice boomed.
Idaho State Journal
CLAIMS UNFOUNDED
BOISE — Widely reported claims that an Idaho education funding initiative actually would raise taxes by $570 million appear to be unfounded, and a drafting error in the initiative's inflation factor originated in the Idaho Attorney General's Office. "We now know it was an inadvertent typographical error that was...
Idaho State Journal
The Idaho equation
When I speak to groups across the country and share that Idaho is the fastest growing state and the state with the best economy in the entire nation people are often shocked. After I finish speaking, I almost always get asked by business leaders in the room “how is Idaho doing that” or “what is the Idaho equation?” While I am not a Math Professor, I know that an equation is defined as a situation or problem in which several factors must be considered. The first step in solving any equation is to make the equation as simple as possible and after living here and serving as the Dean of the College of Business at Idaho State University I think the Idaho equation is driven by four simple variables which I shared recently with the Idaho Technology Council.
Idaho State Journal
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. And the issue of abortion rights may give Democrats a boost in a tough election year. The most intense stretch of the midterm...
Idaho State Journal
Gov. Little to call special session of Legislature to sign tax cut bill, boost school funding
BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed.
Treasure Valley breaks record for triple-digit heat
On Sunday, the heat in Boise reached 100 degrees, breaking the record for triple-digit temperatures in the Treasure Valley, according to Accuweather.com. The previous record was established in 2003 with 20 days of 100-plus-degree weather. Now, with a record of 21 days of triple-digit temperatures, summer heat could start subsiding as the calendar flips to late August. Throughout this week, temperatures in the Treasure Valley are predicted to hit in the mid-to-low 90’s, according to the National Weather Service.
