Lackawanna County, PA

Road rage incident turns violent with a gunshot

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a road rage incident that turned violent when one driver ended up with a gunshot wound to the leg, Tuesday evening.

According to Lackawanna County Police Communications, just after 6:00 p.m., Tuesday evening, a call came in for a road rage incident at the intersection of Sandy Beach Road and Clifton Beach Road.

Deputy sheriff accused of transferring county funds to gift cards

The Lackawanna County Police Communications Supervisor said two vehicles were pulled over on the side of the road and the drivers were arguing. The argument escalated and one of the drivers sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Lackawanna County Police Communications confirmed PSP and EMS responded to the scene, where the gunshot victim was transported to Geisinger CMC in Scranton.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene said troopers were searching the wooded area near a home at the intersection, where state police had their vehicles parked. Traffic was slow moving, however, the road remained open.

This is an active investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it comes in.

Mr M
2d ago

getting mad at another driver is not worth it. when I experience an issue where I don't like someone's driving, I let it go and tell myself they are more important things to worry about.

Selina Masi
2d ago

Gun control isn't the problem. The problem is mental health, self control/discipline, responsibility, respect for a fire arm. I was raised with guns and taught the right way and before I could go hunting, I had to take a hunter's safety course. I believe today with the lack of mentality, morals, discipline and respect, that anyone who wishes to purchase a firearm must complete and pass a safety course.

santapaw
1d ago

Just last week while driving on 632 I guess was going to slow for the car behind me went flying past me on a no passing road which is only 25 in one area. He goes past me laying on his horn give me his #1sign I waved and smiles Not worth getting pissed back at this jacknut and God forbid had a weapon on him and me getting shot.

