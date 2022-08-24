ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Journalist says she is ‘skeptical’ new IRS agents won’t target middle class

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1I6u_0hSjCPHc00
Tweet

An associate editor for Reason Magazine said she is “skeptical” that hiring tens of thousands of new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents will only result in the government increasing audits on the ultra-wealthy and not middle-class Americans.

Liz Wolfe told Hill.TV the Biden administration has not done anything to assure her that the IRS will fix “rampant” and longstanding issues, arguing that pouring billions of dollars to beef up the tax agency alone does not mean a positive shift.

“If we can actually make the IRS more competent and better at responding to taxpayer concerns, the people that they are supposed to be serving, I’m all in favor of that,” Wolfe said. “I’m just very skeptical as to whether or not that’s going to happen.”

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law this month, authorizes the addition of 87,000 new IRS agents, who are expected to target wealthy Americans and corporations that don’t pay their fair share in taxes.

The Biden administration has promised not to weaponize the IRS against Americans who make less than $400,000 a year, but the GOP claims they are more likely to target the middle class than corporate teams of lawyers and accountants.

Wolfe wrote an article raising questions about the IRS changes earlier this month. She wrote that a provision that would have guaranteed the IRS not target the middle class was taken out of the final Senate bill.

Wolfe on Monday said fact-checking groups such as Politifact have failed to hold to account the Biden administration, which she said has made some dubious claims about the IRS.

“When I think of fact-checking organizations, I think it’s really important [for them] to hold those who are actually in power accountable,” she said. “That’s something where they are really asleep at the wheel.”

Comments / 26

Donivo
2d ago

That's the ones they always end up squeezing! This administration cares more for the "world" than the USA. Hard times are coming for us wait & see.

Reply
17
Quantum Leaper
2d ago

Policing IRS agents is a comunism tactic..POLICE STATE FOR THE NWO BECAUSE SOMETHING IS COMING! SOMETHING BIG.ANother Plandemic 5 × worse. depopulation

Reply
5
Independent SC
1d ago

People need to get their facts straight. Alot if misinformation in article and comments. 87k Employee's to be hired over 10 years to fill the current and future vacancies of those who have and will be retiring. This includes Clerks, Secretaries, Customer Service, Tax Examiners, Collection officers and Agents. Agents do not carry guns. Criminal Investigators are only.ones authorized to carry and are trained to do so since 1919!

Reply(2)
5
Related
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Class#Senate Bill#Reason Magazine#Internal Revenue Service#Americans#Gop
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Receive Your Money

Three rounds of Social Security payments have already gone out for the month of August, with a couple more left to go. Since around 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, the Social Security Administration sends out checks in several batches each month to manage the massive amount of mailing. The next payment will be sent out next week.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

We found 11 more armed IRS agents videos – here they are

For years, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has run a recruitment program called the Adrian Project during which high school and college students are given tactical vests and fake guns to carry out mock arrests of individuals who are wanted for tax-related crimes. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) brought renewed attention...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motley Fool

Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect

With inflation surging, it's been a tough year for many seniors. Next year, retirees could see a record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

671K+
Followers
79K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy