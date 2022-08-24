ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Hurricane Harvey: Five years after the flood

The storm dumped more than 50 inches of rain in parts of the Houston area, which is equivalent to about a trillion gallons of water. It’s been five years since the remnants of Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, dumping feet of rain on the city and causing widespread flooding. Though progress has been made in those years, some of the damage still remains.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26

HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texans cap perfect preseason with 17-0 blanking of 49ers

HOUSTON — Davis Mills threw a touchdown pass to Chris Moore to help the Houston Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for both teams. Mills was 6 for 10 for 58 yards with an interception. He played the entire first half...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pearland, TX
City
Williamsport, PA
Pearland, TX
Sports
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Llws#Stay Alive
KHOU

Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?

HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Toddler injured in accidental shooting at NW Houston park

HOUSTON — A toddler was injured Thursday in what Houston police are calling an accidental shooting. It happened at about 3:50 p.m. at Stubner Airline Park on Veterans Memorial. Preliminary information is the toddler, who police said is either 1 or 2, was at the park with his dad...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Missing Houston sisters found safe and reunited with family

HOUSTON — Two young girls who went missing Wednesday in northwest Harris County have been found safe, police said. The girls are sisters. Police said they have been reunited with their family. The oldest one went missing Tuesday night, the girls' mother told police. The youngest one went missing...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: ROCO on the Go

HOUSTON — Music can help us focus. It can help us connect. It can help us experience. That makes it a powerful tool in the right hands. "We place-make with music," said Alecia Lawyer, founder, artistic director and oboist of ROCO, a professional, 40-piece chamber orchestra based in Houston. "We have recorded all of our music all of these years for 17 seasons to be able to leave up our music for free listening."
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The Houston family behind the HBO docuseries, "House of Ho"

HOUSTON — The reality series chronicles the lives of the members of a wealthy Vietnamese-American family living the American Dream in Houston, Texas. "House of Ho" season two will premiere on HBO Max tomorrow, August 25. For more information, click here.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Catalytic converter theft investigation underway at home in Fresno area

FRESNO, Texas — Several law enforcement agencies were seen Wednesday morning at a home in the Fresno area in Brazoria County. A warrant was being served at the home on West Dallas near Nail Road, officials said. A narcotics lieutenant told KHOU 11 that the investigation was connected to a catalytic converter bust that involves possibly six locations. More than a dozen pallets of stolen catalytic converters were seen being removed from the Fresno area home.
FRESNO, TX
KHOU

Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drug stores, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drug stores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drug store at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy