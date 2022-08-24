HOUSTON — Music can help us focus. It can help us connect. It can help us experience. That makes it a powerful tool in the right hands. "We place-make with music," said Alecia Lawyer, founder, artistic director and oboist of ROCO, a professional, 40-piece chamber orchestra based in Houston. "We have recorded all of our music all of these years for 17 seasons to be able to leave up our music for free listening."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO