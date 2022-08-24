Read full article on original website
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
First-ever Houston Theater Week DebutsB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Hurricane Harvey: Five years after the flood
The storm dumped more than 50 inches of rain in parts of the Houston area, which is equivalent to about a trillion gallons of water. It’s been five years since the remnants of Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, dumping feet of rain on the city and causing widespread flooding. Though progress has been made in those years, some of the damage still remains.
UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26
HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
Texans cap perfect preseason with 17-0 blanking of 49ers
HOUSTON — Davis Mills threw a touchdown pass to Chris Moore to help the Houston Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for both teams. Mills was 6 for 10 for 58 yards with an interception. He played the entire first half...
KHOU
Toddler shot at park in NW Houston
A toddler was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting at a northwest Houston park. Police said the toddler was shot in the hand.
'I can now die a happy man' | Veteran to throw first pitch at Astros game on Sunday
HOUSTON — A Houston army veteran will get to live out his dream when he throws the first pitch at Sunday's Astros game against the Orioles. Jodie Revils is a die-hard Astros fan and Army veteran that never misses a game on TV, but after being diagnosed with PTSD from his service, he never felt as though he could go to a game in person.
Here's how the North Texas flooding rain actually helped the Houston area
HOUSTON — Neighborhoods in North Texas are slowly starting to recover after the deadly storms that caused massive flooding. The storms dumped more than a foot of rain, sparking flash flooding and hundreds of water rescues. But, even with all the rain falling there, North Texas lakes are still...
KHOU
Texas governor race: Beto O'Rourke continues campaign trail with stop in Humble, Texas
HUMBLE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke is back in the Houston area on day 49 of his “Drive for Texas.”. The Democratic nominee for Texas governor stopped in Humble as his campaign shifted a little to focus on getting the vote out in suburban areas. O’Rourke has been...
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal brings 'Big Chicken' restaurant to Houston
HOUSTON — NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing one of his many business ventures to Houston this year. The Basketball Hall of Famer announced 50 locations will be coming to Texas across Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, with Houston getting the very first one!. Big Chicken will open...
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?
HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
KHOU
HPD: Toddler injured in accidental shooting at NW Houston park
HOUSTON — A toddler was injured Thursday in what Houston police are calling an accidental shooting. It happened at about 3:50 p.m. at Stubner Airline Park on Veterans Memorial. Preliminary information is the toddler, who police said is either 1 or 2, was at the park with his dad...
HPD: Missing Houston sisters found safe and reunited with family
HOUSTON — Two young girls who went missing Wednesday in northwest Harris County have been found safe, police said. The girls are sisters. Police said they have been reunited with their family. The oldest one went missing Tuesday night, the girls' mother told police. The youngest one went missing...
Metchie spotted at Texans practice for first time since cancer diagnosis
HOUSTON — Tuesday was a welcomed sight at practice for the Houston Texans as rookie wide receiver John Metchie III was spotted for the first time since his cancer diagnosis. Editorial note: The above video is from Metchie's initial diagnosis. Metchie, who was seen wearing a green hoodie while...
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
HIDDEN GEM: ROCO on the Go
HOUSTON — Music can help us focus. It can help us connect. It can help us experience. That makes it a powerful tool in the right hands. "We place-make with music," said Alecia Lawyer, founder, artistic director and oboist of ROCO, a professional, 40-piece chamber orchestra based in Houston. "We have recorded all of our music all of these years for 17 seasons to be able to leave up our music for free listening."
KHOU
The Houston family behind the HBO docuseries, "House of Ho"
HOUSTON — The reality series chronicles the lives of the members of a wealthy Vietnamese-American family living the American Dream in Houston, Texas. "House of Ho" season two will premiere on HBO Max tomorrow, August 25. For more information, click here.
KHOU
Beware of shady contractors: Woman says she lost $125,000 after her home burned down
HOUSTON — The next time you need to hire a contractor for a project, be sure you do your homework first. There are some shady ones out there who will be happy to take your money and disappear. Crystal Stewart learned that the hard way. She and her family...
Catalytic converter theft investigation underway at home in Fresno area
FRESNO, Texas — Several law enforcement agencies were seen Wednesday morning at a home in the Fresno area in Brazoria County. A warrant was being served at the home on West Dallas near Nail Road, officials said. A narcotics lieutenant told KHOU 11 that the investigation was connected to a catalytic converter bust that involves possibly six locations. More than a dozen pallets of stolen catalytic converters were seen being removed from the Fresno area home.
Chase suspect gets away after crashing into HPD squad car in west Houston
HOUSTON — A brief chase in west Houston led to a crash with an HPD patrol car early Friday and the suspect or suspects got away. At some point, the suspect rammed the squad car head-on. The officers weren't hurt but the force of the crash caused their vehicle...
KHOU
Houston Forecast: Rounds of rain the next several days
Rounds of downpours will be possible over the next several days. Keep your umbrella handy the rest of the week.
Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drug stores, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drug stores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drug store at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
KHOU
